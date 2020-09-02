Emmanuel Macron was referring to an article in which Georges Malbrunot wrote that the French president had threatened to impose sanctions against political leaders who would be resistant to reforms.

“What you did, given the sensitivity of the subject (…) is irresponsible “, Emmanuel Macron lost his temper on Tuesday, September 1. The recipient of these reproaches? The journalist of Figaro Georges Malbrunot, author of an article evoking, according to corroborating sources, a French threat of sanctions against Lebanese officials who would block reforms.

On images from the LCI channel, which followed the trip to Beirut of the French president, we see Emmanuel Macron questioning the journalist after a press conference. In the words of the president, the article by the Middle East specialist, published on August 30 by the daily, is “irresponsible for France, irresponsible for those interested and serious from an ethical point of view”, spear Emmanuel Macron raising his voice. “You have always heard me defend journalists, I always will. But I speak to you frankly, what you have done is serious, unprofessional and petty.”

The discussion lasted several minutes, the journalist told AFP.

“I am very surprised at the virulence of this attack, which is unacceptable and to which I responded. I explained myself to the Élysée, for me the incident is closed”, commented the journalist, Middle East specialist and former hostage of the Islamic Army in Iraq. During the press conference, Emmanuel Macron had already pinned the article, without naming it, criticizing those who “write the worst nonsense on the subject without any verification” and inviting them to “ask him the question directly”.

“What the president reproached him for is not having given the Elysee the opportunity to react to information that implicated him”, reacted the Elysee. “We spoke with Georges Malbrunot and the Figaro. The incident is closed “.

Asked about the hypothesis of individual sanctions against the Lebanese leaders, he then denied this hypothesis, without completely ruling out, in the longer term, “a wider sanctions mechanism”.