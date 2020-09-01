Emmanuel Macron returns to Beirut (Lebanon), a month after the deadly explosion in the port of the capital. Lebanon is celebrating its centenary on Tuesday 1 September, previously placed under French protection. “Courage is you who have it, hope we share and help I promise you that we will bring it, I will not let you go“, declared the head of state.

Upon his arrival, he called on the new prime minister to initiate reforms. “My position is always the same, it is the requirement without interference, to ensure that it is indeed a government of missions that will be formed as quickly as possible to implement the reforms that we know in the service of the Lebanese.“, declared the French president. At the port of Beirut, 750 French soldiers are working on the rehabilitation of the installations.