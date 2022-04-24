The first presidential round in France left no surprises after last April 10 the two most popular candidates in the polls came out as the most voted.

Emmanuel Macron, 44, the current president and representative of the center-right, led the vote with 27.85 percent of the vote, followed by the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, 53, who reached the 23.15 percent. Both face each other today in the second round that will define who governs the French.

European leaders assured that today’s is not an “ordinary” election, but “critical for France and for Europe.”

So tight was the margin that separated them, that Macron warned that night in his speech: “Nothing is decided” and insisted in different ways that it was necessary to unite to stop Le Pen.

A clamor that was no stranger, not only for several of the defeated candidates, who from the first counts that day gave him their support, but for multiple heads of state who urged the French to vote for him as the “democratic candidate” , among others Germany, Spain and Portugal.

“France is a world power that plays a major role within the European Union. In this second round, two opposing visions of international relations and European construction face each other: Macron defends a pro-European project, while Le Pen one of isolation. That is why Le Pen’s coming to power would complicate and strain relations with all of France’s historical partners,” Agathe Cagé, doctor of political science and author of the books, tells EL TIEMPO Respect! Y Tear down the walls between intellectuals and politicians.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP

All the polls predict Macron’s victory, with an advantage that varies between six and 14 points against Le Pen.

Thus, the objective of the current president, more than convincing citizens to vote for him, is prevent at all costs that the extreme right reaches the Elysée Palacewhich for years has shortened its distance.

Although today’s scenario is the same as in 2017, when Macron and Le Pen competed in the second round, there is a substantial difference and that is that today’s duel promises to be much tighter; because although recent polls once again predict the victory of the candidate-president (see chart), it is the first time that France is so close to being governed by the extreme right.

All the polls predict Macron’s victory, with an advantage that varies between six and 14 points against Le Pen. However, in some cases there is a trend reversal.

The tightest poll is that of the Odoxa company, which gives 53 percent of the votes in favor of Macron.

“The main strategy of the current president’s campaign has been to ensure his re-election in a context of health crisis, marked by the pandemic, and international, due to the war in Ukraine.

Macron tried to find a balance between the role of president and that of candidate. This strategy has consolidated his status as a statesman against Le Pen, but has also contributed to the current dynamic of massive democratic disaffection.

Emmanuel Macron thus exposed himself to living a second term of massive social protest”, explains Cagé.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French extreme right. Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT. AFP

It is not clear that Macron will get their votes, since in this five-year period he has been perceived as “the president of the rich.”

Given this scenario, the left will be decisive, since it took almost a third of the results of the first round led by its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

In any case, It is not evident that Macron will get their votes, since in this five-year period he has been perceived as “the president of the rich” and as a president who governs thinking of the most favored classes and the well-being of companies.

In this sense, while Cagé maintains that “only a minority of the Mélenchon electorate will vote in favor of Le Pen”, another good part of the electorate, “who is concerned about climate change and ecological issues, has expressed a true rejection of Macron and it is debated whether to choose the field of abstention or the blank vote”.

Hence, last Thursday Macron traveled to the department of Seine Sant Denis, north of Paris, -one of the poorest areas of France and eminently working-class- to try to conquer that electorate that mostly gave its support to Mélenchon in the first lap.

That added to his attempt to seduce young people, mostly from the left, who claim: “Neither Le Pen nor Macron”.

“Its objective was to try to impose in the public debate the theme of the preservation of the planetsince it is not part of the political offer of any of the candidates in the second round,” says Cagé.

Le Pen and purchasing power

Marine le Pen’s campaign posters on the way to France. Photo: Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Le Pen promises to reduce VAT from 20 to 5.5 percent on some essential products in the family basket and increase wages by 10 percent for low-income people.

For this occasion, Marine Le Pen’s war horse has not been the fight against immigration or the reaffirmation of French identity, definitive for the extreme right that she represents.

The candidate has tried to win over the electorate based on the central theme of everyday life: purchasing power, which has been affected in recent years due to the increase in energy and food prices, and reinforced in the recent months not only because of the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, but also because of the war in Ukraine.

Le Pen promises to reduce VAT from 20 to 5.5 percent on some essential products in the family basket and increase wages by 10 percent for low-income people. Likewise, it ensures that it will reduce or exempt both companies and employees from social charges.

However, it is not clear how he plans to do it, so analysts have pointed out that, if carried out, these measures would go against public finances.

Such was Macron’s claim in the television debate last Wednesday, the only face-to-face between the two candidates. However, it was not the only reproach that the president made of him, it also revealed his close ties with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“When you talk about Russia, you are not referring to a leader, but to your own banker. That is the problem,” Macron told him to evoke a loan of almost ten million euros that Le Pen requested on behalf of his party, in 2014 , to the Russian bank First Check Russian Bank to finance his last campaign.

“Then he put together a plot, we all know, with other actors who have been involved in the war in Syria,” Macron added, finishing with “you depend on Russian power and Vladimir Putin.” He also criticized her for being one of the first representatives of European politics to recognize the annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea to Russia.

Marine Le Pen, candidate for the French RN party in the presidential elections. Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

Much more poised than in the 2017 debate, Le Pen replied that she was a free woman, that “aggression against the Ukrainian people was inadmissible” and that she was in favor of the sanctions imposed on Moscow, with the exception of the “blockade” measure of Russian gas and oil because it would harm the French people.

Later, the candidate showed her trill from 2014 printed on paper in which she expressed her support for Ukraine, which has earned her countless jokes and memes from Internet users, who compare her to Donald Trump when she showed the pages she signed. .

The truth is Le Pen was not as disadvantaged as in the 2017 debate when her aggressiveness undermined her credibilityas well as their insecurities in terms of figures.

Precisely, five years ago that lack of sobriety and handling of numbers, in which Macron is truly versed, made it clear that he was not up to the task to which he aspired and ended up catapulting the victory of his rival.

And although in Wednesday’s debate he gave the impression of permanently holding back, he came out better off. Of course, according to a survey by the Elabe institute, 59 percent of those surveyed considered that Macron had prevailed.

Faced with the obvious challenge of uniting the people in the midst of a double crisis, one question seems to impose itself on the minds not only of French citizens, but of all the protagonists of current geopolitics: “Which France will come out of the polls today?” .

MELISSA SERRATO RAMIREZ

For the time

Paris

