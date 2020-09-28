Emmanuel Macron takes note on Sunday, September 27 of the Lebanese failure to form a new government. The French president bitterly notes that the political class of Lebanon does not respect the aspirations of its people. “No one has lived up to the commitments made on September 1. All of them gambled the worst with the sole aim of saving themselves, of saving the interests of their family and their clan. will not succeed. None of them can win against the others. I decide to take note of this collective betrayal “, said Emmanuel Macron from the Elysee Palace.

The president has been offensive with harsh words towards the Lebanese leadership and Hezbollah. “I am ashamed of your leaders. (…) I understood who decided, Hezbollah “. He refuses any immediate sanction against Lebanon, but does not refrain from resorting to it. One way to keep the pressure on. A new conference for the country is scheduled for the end of October, this time with the participation of the United Nations.