A new prime minister, Moustapha Adib, has been appointed by Lebanese politicians a few hours before the arrival of the French president on Monday evening.

Almost a month after a first express visit, Emmanuel Macron is back in Lebanon. The president lands on Monday evening, August 31, for the second time since the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4. During his previous stay, two days after the disaster that left 188 dead, the French president urged the Lebanese leaders to quickly constitute a “mission government“to get the country out of the economic and political crisis. However, in three weeks, little, or almost, has really changed.

The main change lies in the appointment of a new Prime Minister, a few hours before the arrival of Emmanuel Macron in Beirut. The Lebanese Ambassador to Germany, Moustapha Adib, 48, replaces Hassan Diab, who resigned on August 10. The new head of government has obtained the approval of the main parliamentary blocs, notably that of the presidential party, the Free Patriotic Movement, and of its two Shiite allies, the pro-Iranian Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

As soon as appointed, Mustapha Adib is committed to forming in one “Record time“a ministerial team made up of“experts” and people “competent”. This team will be responsible for implementing “reforms” long awaited. “The task that I have accepted is based on the fact that all political forces (…) are aware of the need to form a government in record time and to start launching reforms, with an agreement as a starting point. with the International Monetary Fund “, he said in a televised speech on Monday.

Can he succeed? Asked by franceinfo, Agnès Levallois, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research and vice-president of the Mediterranean Middle East Research and Studies Institute (Iremmo), said to herself “very skeptical”. “He’s a stranger, without networks, but he was chief of staff to Tripoli MP Najib Mikati, a former prime minister [et milliardaire] which is part of the system. The popular protest movement [qui rejette la classe politique depuis des mois] will not accept this nomination “, she believes. Before adding: “It’s out of the hat because Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut. The only thing that interests the current Lebanese leaders is that economic aid is reaching the country. They are trying to buy time with this appointment, but that -this makes no sense. “

Another change, President Michel Aoun, 85, deaf until then to calls for reform, recognized the need to fundamentally change the country’s political system. Increasingly boasted since the disaster of August 4, the Lebanese head of state even called for the proclamation of a “Secular state”, thus taking over one of the demands of the street. “The secular state, it is the spearhead of the demands made by the protest movement “, explains Agnès Levallois.

The demonstrators no longer want the state to be managed by this community system which has led Lebanon to its ruin.Agnès Levallois, specialist in the Middle Eastto franceinfo

Lebanon, which will celebrate, in a sad atmosphere, its centenary on Tuesday September 1, is a parliamentary republic where political and administrative powers are distributed according to the proportion of each religious community. In a bloodless country where the poverty rate has exploded, this confessionalism, which feeds corruption and patronage, is now denounced as unbearable by many Lebanese.

“It’s a system where community leaders divide up the money and redistribute it to their community, develops the researcher. But today, with the financial crisis, there is no more money, therefore nothing to distribute. The system is crumbling, it’s out of breath. “ To take Michel Aoun’s statements at face value is nevertheless “another pair of sleeves”, comments Agnès Levallois. It would mainly be “to please Emmanuel Macron” and to the international community by showing its readiness to evolve. The IMF has indeed set a sine qua non the payment of any aid to Lebanon: the implementation of far-reaching reforms. A need underlined since by Emmanuel Macron, as by other foreign officials who have succeeded in Beirut.