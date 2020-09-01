According to the director of the Observatory of Arab countries, the Lebanese are wary of their new prime minister because he has been appointed “by corrupt politicians”.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut on Monday, August 31, for his second visit after the double explosion that destroyed the port of the Lebanese capital on August 4, leaving 188 dead and more than 6,500 injured. The French president is in Lebanon a few hours after the appointment of a new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, and to plead the rapid implementation of reforms.

Emmanuel Macron’s program symbolizes “going beyond policies”, because he goes “to meet the real Lebanon and not the corrupt and incompetent Lebanon”, estimates on franceinfo Antoine Basbous, political scientist and director of the Observatory of Arab countries (OPA).

franceinfo: Do ​​the reforms mentioned by Emmanuel Macron have a chance to succeed?

Antoine Basbous: You are going too fast. For the moment the president returns, as he promised, to Beirut. He is responsible for the fact that a prime minister was appointed a few hours before his arrival. He is a Prime Minister who is not in the seraglio, who is outside the political class. Will he have sufficient leeway to reform? I do not know. Still, it’s a visit loaded with symbols.

Already, the choice of the date: September 1st. It was on the steps of the Residence des Pins, the residence of the French Ambassador, that General Gouraud had proclaimed Lebanon in its new frontiers, Greater Lebanon (September 1, 1920). And what did the French president do? He goes to the diva of Lebanon and the Arab world, Fairouz, who sang in Paris, who sang everywhere and who is unanimous in Lebanon around her, that people are Sunnis, Shiites. Whoever they are, they love Fairouz.

Is it an important symbol that Emmanuel Macron’s first meeting, on the occasion of this second visit, is with this singer, before the policies on Tuesday?

Obviously. It is the overtaking of policies. It is ignorance of these policies. The President of the Lebanese Republic came to receive him at the airport, as on August 6. But he won’t meet him until late in the day, tomorrow (Tuesday). This Monday evening, it begins with the visit of the undisputed and undisputed diva. What is he going to do tomorrow? He is going to plant a French cedar in a cedar forest in Jaj, above Byblos. And it will be flown over by the Patrouille de France. And then after, he will visit a hospital where Covid patients are treated. He will go to the port again. And at the end of the day, he will have lunch with the President of the Republic and the authorities and meet the leaders of the political parties. The president is going to meet the real Lebanon and not the corrupt and incompetent Lebanon.

The new Prime Minister did not receive the same welcome as the French President during his stroll through the districts of the city. Is this a sign that trust is still not there between Lebanese politicians and the people?

First, it is the sign of anger. People can’t take it anymore. In October 2019, it is the beginning of the descent into hell. You are no longer entitled to receive your pension, your salary at the bank only in small quantities. No matter how hard you raise money during your life, you are not allowed to withdraw your currency. So the country collapsed.

Today, in a few months, the poverty rate according to the UNDP, a UN organization, has exceeded 50% of Lebanese. It’s a fall without a parachute into hell.Antoine Basbousto franceinfo

This Prime Minister appointed, he was chosen by corrupt politicians. He was not known to the general public, so he wants a good image. He went to Germany. He is the former ambassador to Germany for seven years. He arrived in Beirut yesterday. So they don’t know him. And since he was pointed out by the corrupt, they don’t trust him. They did not welcome him. However, he will have to prove himself.

Emmanuel Macron is not doing a little too much?

No. I believe that when you have a friend that you like to protect and who is in a trap, in hell, you reach out to him. This is what the President of the Republic did. He went there on August 6, two days after the explosion. He is the only head of state in the world who has been there. He delivered the right messages. Two days later he convened an emergency international conference.

He has done a lot of good in Lebanon. It kind of reincarnates hope.Antoine Basbousto franceinfo

And above all, without the stick and the carrot which are invisible, today there would not have been a Prime Minister in Lebanon. But a minister does not mean that we have already started the reforms. This Prime Minister has announced that he wants to re-engage in negotiations with the IMF, it is a reason for a small ray of hope at the end of the tunnel. So nothing is settled. But without the intervention of President Macron, well Lebanon would not have this small ray of hope.