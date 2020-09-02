Hasni Abidi underlines the interest for France to position itself on the Iraqi economic market by investing first in “the political field and the strategic plan”.

After Beirut (Lebanon), Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday September 2 to affirm his support for “sovereignty” of Iraq in the face of “foreign interference” which weaken this country, subject to strong tensions between its two allies, Washington and Tehran. “France wants its piece of the cake in the Iraq of tomorrow”, analysis prosaically the political scientist Hasni Abidi, director of the Center for studies and research of the Arab and Mediterranean world (Cermam), underlining the economic stake of the Franco-Iraqi relations.

franceinfo: What are France’s interests in Iraq?

Hasni Abidi : After the visit to Lebanon, France is now very active in the field of foreign policy in the Middle East. This is a positive sign. The second interest is the strategic question, the security question. France is actively engaged in the fight against terrorism, it has important interests.

We know that the bases of the Islamic State group, which are in Iraq and on the Syrian-Iraqi border, served as rear bases and command centers for the attacks in Paris.Hasni Abidito franceinfo

Obviously, it is in France’s interest to ensure either a good trial of the terrorists, or a good security of this area, and therefore to send French military support in the fight against terrorism.

Does France also have an economic interest in renewing relations with Iraq?

Iraq is a very important potential market. Everything has to be rebuilt. Once Iraqi sovereignty is regained, France is not going to shy away from the Iraqi market. We know that France was excluded, after the fall of Saddam Hussein, from Iraqi markets and I think that it also wants its share of the cake in the Iraq of tomorrow. And for that, it must invest the political field and the strategic plan. It’s a long process.

A visit of a few hours cannot convince the Iraqis of the merits of this policy.Hasni Abidi, political scientistto franceinfo

This is why this visit must be supplemented by other support that is political, economic and security at the same time in order to truly be a country present in Iraq.

Is the withdrawal of American forces from the zone an opportunity for France?

The Americans have very significant military means and of course economic means and they have been in the region for several decades. It was very difficult for France or any other country to come and play an important role against the Americans. The Iranians managed to do it, but that’s because the Iranians have local partners. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iran has become a major player. The new Iraqi Prime Minister Moustafa Al-Kazimi wants the help of France to get out of this impasse, to get out of this vice between Iran and the United States.