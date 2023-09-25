IAs part of a large-scale government climate plan, France wants to triple its heat pump production over the next four years. By 2027, his country will produce one million devices and train 30,000 people to install them, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday at a ministerial meeting in the Elysée Palace. France wants to develop an industrial sector for heat pumps and thereby become more independent of fossil fuels.

Heat pumps can both warm up and cool air and are considered a climate-friendly alternative to fossil fuel heating systems and air conditioning.

As further key points of his climate plan, Macron announced 700 million euros for the construction of 13 lines of the suburban railways known as RER. This should encourage people to “switch from private cars to lower-emission public transport,” emphasized the head of state.

Leasing electric cars for 100 euros per month

Macron said he continues to stand by his promise to have one million electric cars produced in France by 2027. In November, a leasing system for electric cars for 100 euros per month will also be presented, which should start with tens of thousands of vehicles next year.

According to Macron, the state climate plan is intended to make France “more independent” from fossil fuels and “more competitive”. The planning is part of a policy of re-industrialization in France through the electrification of transport and industry. In addition, the dependence on imports should be reduced.

France has committed to reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. In order to achieve this goal, the country must now move “twice as quickly” as in previous years, emphasized the head of state.