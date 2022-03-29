Home page world

Of: Nadia Austel

Emmanuel Macron bathing in the crowd. The French President’s chances of another term in office are good. © Ludovic Marin/afp

Emmanuel Macron, incumbent president and candidate for elections in France, is hoping for a second term. In Dijon he is now promising the end of unemployment.

Dijon – “We could win the battle for full employment for the first time since the 1970s,” said the French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron* at a campaign appearance in Dijon. And further: “This is possible for the first time in decades. And it’s good for purchasing power, because those who don’t have jobs have the most trouble making ends meet,” the US magazine Politico quoted as saying.

He exchanged a brief word of encouragement with Ukrainian demonstrators upon his arrival in Dijon, but quickly made his way to his appointment. There he made himself available for selfies and listened to complaints, Politico reports. “Put yourself in the shoes of a normal French family, it’s awful!” A man is said to have bothered him, while Macron shook hands in a friendly manner. “It’s awful doing the shopping or getting gas. I had a decent salary, I could afford vacations and I could save. This is no longer possible. I have become a poor worker!”

France – At Macron, the people come after the Ukraine war and the corona pandemic

At a time when the corona-pandemic* and the Ukraine war* fill the news, this scene shows between which poles the election campaign in France* must take place at the moment: show an attitude and take a stand on the major, international political issues, while at the same time keeping an eye on the needs of the much-quoted “little man”.

To Presidential election in France 2022* on April 10th it will be less than two weeks. Against Macron’s current strongest competitor, Marine Le Pen*, there could then be a second round of voting on April 24th. Le Pen, unlike Macron, focused her campaign clearly on the nation’s cost of living.

Macron, however, replied to the gentleman who approached him: “I don’t have a magic answer to that, the rise in costs is tragic for the middle classes.” However, it would have been much worse if his government had not taken action to prevent it. “Take the electricity, if we hadn’t taken action, not only would your bill have gone up like gas, it would have doubled.”

Emmanuel Macron: The incumbent President is standing for re-election in France

In recent days, Macron has faced accusations that he is using the Ukraine war and his efforts to reach a diplomatic solution with Russia to avoid having to face the debate with his competitors. François Patriat, senator in Macron’s party, defended in Dijon the decision to focus on international conflicts instead of participating in TV debates. Politico quotes Patrait: The real debate is not “arguing with ten other candidates on TV” but is taking place “between the candidate and the French people”.

Despite all the criticism, Macron is clearly ahead in the polls, with 28 percent in the first round against 19 percent for Le Pen. In a second round, the forecast is 58 against 42 percent for Macron. Nevertheless, in the election campaign he is now probably focusing on basic needs such as tax cuts and reducing unemployment. (n / A) fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.