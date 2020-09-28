The Lebanese political class did not rush Sunday, September 27 to react to the words of Emmanuel Macron, who said he was “ashamed” for her. Lebanese leaders have failed to agree to form a government, nearly two months after the double explosion at the port of Beirut that prompted the collective resignation of the previous government. The President of the French Republic has castigated political groups who want to keep control of the country’s finances.

The hope aroused by the support of Emmanuel Macron and France at the start of this crisis helped Lebanon to recover from the disaster, which was added to a very difficult health context. The Lebanese are now divided between gratitude in the face of the words of the French president and fear that the worst is always ahead of them.