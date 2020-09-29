Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 29, 2020 (LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

“Emmanuel Macron is one of the most powerful leaders in Europe and in the world“said the leader of the opposition before their meeting.”He could be one of those mediators that we need“.

The Head of State answered the call: “France always stands by the side of freedom fighters“he said Monday evening in Vilnius, greeting the “personal courage” of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a refugee in Lithuania – like many other Belarusian opponents.

Mr. Macron! We, the Belarusians of France, invite you to support your position on Belarus and meet Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, leader and legitimate president of the Belarussian people!@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/SqxQrbQy7y – Diaspora of Belarusians in France (@BelarusEnFrance) September 28, 2020

Mediation should be done collectively under the aegis of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, but the French president assures us: “we will do our best as Europeans to help with the mediation”.

The leader of the opposition also encourages Emmanuel Macron to use his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to obtain a peaceful transition in Belarus and organize a new presidential election this year.

Despite everything, this meeting is a delicate diplomatic exercise: at the same time it is a question of showing very strong support for the Belarusian opposition, of loudly calling for the departure of Alexander Lukashenko, without offending the main support of the Belarusian President Vladimir Poutine, with whom the Head of State calls for a frank, open, “uncompromising” dialogue.

He said it again on Monday when he arrived in Lithuania. Russia is for France, and for Europeans, an essential interlocutor.

The French president therefore evolves on a ridge line. After having hesitated for several days, he is therefore the first high-ranking international leader to meet Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to consolidate her status as an opponent ousted from power by fraud but that suits her, it is she who made it known that she wanted to meet him.

The opponent has already met EU foreign ministers and the leaders of Poland and Lithuania, two European states neighboring Belarus which support the opposition against the reign of Alexander Lukashenko.

Does the Head of State have something to gain in this meeting? The opposition is already accusing him of caring a little too much about Lebanon and Belarus and not enough about the health crisis in France.

Especially since we do not always have something to gain by supporting an opponent.

Remember Juan Guaido, in Venezuela, self-proclaimed interim president in January 2019 with the blessing of some fifty countries, France in the lead …

20 months later, Juan Guaido remains confined to his role of opponent while Nicolas Maduro, fraudulently elected, sponsor of proven crimes according to the UN, and whose departure everyone is demanding, is still in power.

And it is not even certain that the legislative elections scheduled for December will be held as planned.

Presidente (e) Guaidó respalda manifestaciones populares y exhorta a unificar esfuerzos para enfrentar la dictadura https://t.co/SvLrwg3Ukx – Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) September 28, 2020

Nothing says that in Belarus the transition will be under better conditions.

After all this has only been seven weeks since Belarusians have been on the streets to bring down a system that has been built for twenty-six years. To overcome it, it will surely take a little longer.