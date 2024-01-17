Dhe “re-armament” is the French president’s favorite word. At the end of his more than two-hour press conference in the Elysée Palace, Emmanuel Macron made it clear that he didn't just want to make French society more defensive. “Russian aggression against Ukraine is undoubtedly the greatest threat to France,” Macron said. He announced the delivery of 40 more SCALP cruise missiles. The missiles built by the European missile consortium MBDA are already being used successfully by Ukraine behind the front lines against Russian targets, while the German government is hesitant to deliver the comparable Taurus cruise missiles with an even longer range.

Macron announced that he would travel to Kiev in February to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. All G-7 countries have committed to this, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already signed a corresponding security guarantee for Great Britain. Macron said on Tuesday evening in Paris that France would also deliver hundreds of bombs to Ukraine, without being more specific. In addition, production of the Caesar howitzers, which are very popular with the Ukrainian troops, is to be further increased. The howitzers are mounted on a four-wheel drive truck and are more mobile than the German 2000 self-propelled howitzers. “We cannot allow Putin to win. Europe’s security would then be compromised,” warned Macron.

While Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) communicated via telephone with American President Joe Biden and announced German military aid worth seven billion euros for Ukraine for 2024, Macron warned in Paris against relying on America alone. “The United States’ priority is China. That is why I strive for a stronger Europe, one that does not depend solely on others for its defense,” Macron said.

Macron advocates rules and rituals in schools

But the main aim was to prepare French society for the new times. The “world of yesterday” is in the process of dissolving. In the next few months, a decision will be made about the security order for future generations, said Macron. Many people are “lost”. That's why he wants to introduce more rules and rituals again. For Macron, the school system plays an outstanding role. He announced that he wanted to experiment with school uniforms in around a hundred pilot schools. If this proves to be a factor that strengthens cohesion, the school uniform could be generalized. The president advocated that all children learn the national anthem. A scientific advisory board will make recommendations on the use of smartphones and laptops. Macron said he was considering restrictions on schools. In the banlieue riots last June, smartphones played the role of accelerant. The young troublemakers gathered together on social networks and challenged each other.







Macron refused to attribute the unrest to uncontrolled immigration. He is in favor of better controlling immigration flows, which is why he pushed through the stricter immigration law despite great resistance within his own ranks. “But the causes of the unrest were more complex,” Macron said. Many of the young and often very young rioters have not had school lessons since the end of April. They were left to their own devices and were just waiting for a trigger to get rid of their excess energy. Macron announced that sports and cultural offerings for banlieue youth would be improved. He credited the new Culture Minister Rachida Dati's mission with breaking down the reflex among young people from disadvantaged neighborhoods to see culture as something for the privileged.

Measures against infertility and falling birth rates

Macron’s call for “rearmament” covers all areas of life. The president spoke of a “demographic rearmament.” He wants to fight against falling birth rates and raised the issue of declining fertility. “We will present a major plan against infertility,” announced Macron. France will introduce a new parental leave shortened to six months, for which there will be higher compensation payments. “France will become stronger when the birth rate rises again,” he said.

Macron does not want to accept a possible change of power in favor of the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen in spring 2027. The Rassemblement National is the “party of collective impoverishment and lies,” he said. Le Pen promises a return to retirement at 60, but does not say how this will be financed. Your European policy is just as hypocritical. Macron warned that she would prepare a covert Frexit. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and key ministers sat in the ballroom of the Elysée Palace for almost two and a half hours to listen to the president's remarks.