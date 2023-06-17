The Saudi Crown Prince met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Friday. The two leaders reiterated “their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and Middle East” and “expressed their willingness to continue their joint efforts to achieve a lasting reduction in tensions.”

A controversial visit French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman met on Friday June 16 at the Élysée Palace. Emmanuel Macron hosted a working lunch with “MBS”, nickname of the 37-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.

After the failure of the Lebanese parliament to elect a new president, the situation in the country of the Cedars, where Riyadh retains crucial influence, was at the center of the talks.

The absence of the president for eight months “remains the main obstacle to solving the serious socio-economic crisis” in Lebanon, the French Presidency said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Emmanuel Macron and the Saudi prince also reiterated “their common commitment to security and stability in the Middle East and the Middle East” and “expressed their willingness to continue their joint efforts to achieve a lasting reduction in tensions”, the Presidency added. French.

This is the prince’s second visit, after the one in July 2022, which sparked the outrage of human rights defenders and the French left.

MBS was then returning to Paris for the first time since the 2018 murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, blamed in particular on the crown prince by US intelligence, and which has earned him a sulfurous reputation in the West.

The Ukraine question was also raised on Friday, as Emmanuel Macron tries to convince emerging countries to condemn the Russian invasion.

A changing international context

The French president expressed to the Saudi prince “his deep concern about Russia’s war of aggression (…), its disastrous impact on civilian populations and its repercussions on food security,” according to the Elysée.

Bilaterally, France is ready to help Saudi Arabia “strengthen its defense capabilities” and French companies want to “continue to support Saudi Arabia in the implementation of its ambitious Vision 2030 plan,” a vast reform program, he added. .

“The meeting is important for both parties in a changing international and Middle Eastern context,” said Ziad Majed, a professor at the American University of Paris.

France, “the only Western actor that maintains ties with Iran while being an ally of the Gulf monarchies”, has been trying “for a long time” to return to the Middle East scene, he told AFP.

MBS, for its part, has clearly positioned itself as a supporter of regional order and stability, even if it means “quelling the opposition,” adds the professor.

This is illustrated by the fate of seven young Saudis sentenced to death for “alleged crimes” committed when they were minors, according to Amnesty International. According to the NGO, the youngest was 12 years old at the time of the crime.

Amnesty France Secretary General Agnès Callamard said Emmanuel Macron must “do everything possible” to save their lives. The Élysée recalled that France is opposed to the death penalty in any circumstance.

Saudi Arabia is the country that, along with the other Gulf monarchies, can provide financial aid to Lebanon, mired in a historic crisis, while the Europeans are focused on Ukraine.

Economic interests

But for Amnesty International it is “absolutely counterproductive” to appeal to Riyadh. “It’s not because they have money that we can ask them to invest in a country whose prime minister they have kidnapped,” says Agnès Callamard.

In 2017, Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation from Riyadh, accused by the Lebanese political class of having him kidnapped. The intervention of France got him out of trouble.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Emmanuel Macron’s new special envoy for Lebanon, was not present at Friday’s meeting at the Elysée.

Ahmed Benchemsi of the NGO Human Rights Watch also deplored the visit.

“I find it regrettable to shake hands with a leader who has proven to be responsible for the barbaric murder of a journalist, while acting as if nothing had happened,” he declared.

MBS plans to spend a long time in France, where he owns several residences, including a sumptuous castle in Louveciennes, near Paris.

In particular, it intends to defend the kingdom’s economic interests and promote its candidacy to host the 2030 World’s Fair, which is supported by Paris. He will attend the official reception for the presentation of the candidacy.

On June 22 and 23, he will also participate in the summit for a new global financial pact organized by the Élysée.

with AFP

Adapted from its French version