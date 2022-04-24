Although abstention remains one of the great unknowns in the second round of the French presidential elections on April 24, participation has increased slightly compared to the first round. The president and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and his opponent Marine Le Pen voted in Paris surrounded by dozens of supporters. Citizens choose between two opposing visions of France and her role on the international scene.

France goes to the polls for a presidential election that will have far-reaching repercussions both for the country and for the future of Europe.

Around 49 million citizens are called to vote in the second and final election day that began at 8:00 am and runs until 7:00 pm, local time.

In a duel that repeats the protagonists of the 2017 elections, the French choose between President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Two different visions of France and the world.

These are the main news of the day:

8:45 (BOG) Mélenchon insists he could lead France as prime minister

On this second day, French political figures such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Marseille and Valérie Pécresse in Vélizy already voted.

The leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was left out of the second round of elections, but in the sights of this electoral edition is also where the 7.7 million votes he obtained in the first round will go.

But whoever wins, the well-known veteran leftist has been calling on his supporters to elect him prime minister in legislative elections in June. A step with which he affirms that he will be able to lead the Government.

Mélenchon, a fervent opponent of both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, has vowed that, if successful, he will force whoever wins this Sunday into an uncomfortable parliamentary “cohabitation” that would hamper efforts to pass reforms opposed by the left.

8.00 (BOG) Overseas and foreign embassies began the presidential definition

The moment to choose the next French president began on Saturday in the national territories abroad and the citizens who live in other countries. In Saint Pierre and Michelón, near the Canadian coast, they took the first steps in the Macron-Le Pen dispute.

Later, the Caribbeans of Guyana and the Antilles followed. Then it was the turn of the Pacific and the islands of the Indian Ocean, and Asian embassies such as Tokyo, where the time to go to vote is over.

In Montreal, many French residents in Canada turned out to vote in the second round of the presidential elections on April 23, 2022. © Graham Hughes, A.P.

One of the busiest foreign sites was Canada, where long lines formed at the Palace of Congress in Montreal, with French people wearing warm clothes and masks to prevent covid-19 waiting to deposit their ballot in the ballot box.

7.43 (BOG) Shanghai polls were closed again

The second most important city in China was once again unable for the 4,600 French people who live there to participate in the elections. The city continues to be under a strong confinement (although slightly more flexible than in the first round) that has lasted almost a month.

Despite the French consulate’s attempts to open the tables with strict protocols, the Chinese authorities did not give it the go-ahead in its attempts to control the wave of omicrons hitting Shanghai and reduce the mobilization of civilians.

7.01 (BOG) Macron and Le Pen have already voted

Both contenders in this ballot came together to cast their ballots in the first hours of the election. The National Grouping candidate, Marine Le Pen, approached her table at Hénin-Beaumont de Pas-de-Calais around 11:00 am

Walking through a crowd of supporters, the candidate arrived on foot at the polling station accompanied, among others, by the city’s mayor Steeve Briois and deputy Bruno Bilde.

Just past noon, the current president who is seeking re-election, Emmanuel Macron, attended the polling station located in Le Touquet accompanied by his wife Brigitte.

I voted!

Aux milliers de Françaises et de Français qui permettent au scrutin de se tenir: merci. Dans les bureaux de vote de nos villes et de nos villages, vous êtes le cor battant de notre démocratie. pic.twitter.com/uMzsMu0pJi — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2022



Minutes before, he was walking the streets of the coastal town with Mayor Daniel Fasquelle.

6.35 (BOG) Turnout as of noon is 26.41% in the second round

The Ministry of the Interior published that the number of voters who turned out until noon is 26.41%, a higher number than in the first round (25.48%), but almost two points lower than in 2017.

You have to go back to 2002 to find a lower turnout. On that occasion it was 26.19%. It is very far from the elections of 2012 (30.66%) and 2007 (the highest of the century with 34.11%).

According to figures provided by the Ministry of the Interior, participation has increased very slightly compared to the first round. At noon, 26.41% of voters had voted, compared to 25.48% on April 11 at the same time. © France 24

What will be unknown until the Interior publishes official figures is abstention, which they estimate may be high. In the first round it rose to 26.31% and they believe that it can increase this Sunday.

