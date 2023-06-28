EA boat trip with the Chancellor, a banquet in Bellevue Palace and a speech in front of the Dresden Frauenkirche: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on the road in Germany from Sunday evening to Wednesday next week. You have a full program with stations in three federal states, as the Federal President’s Office announced on Tuesday evening.

It is the first state visit by a French president in 23 years. The close friendship between the two countries is being honored in the 60th year of the existence of the Élysée Treaty. The Macrons will be received and accompanied by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender.

Military honors at Ludwigsburg Palace

After arrival in Stuttgart on Sunday, the official visit program begins on Monday with a greeting with military honors in the garden of Ludwigsburg Palace – in the presence of a delegation from the Franco-German Brigade and the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens). Steinmeier and Macron will then take part in a discussion on the subject of artificial intelligence. Elke Büdenbender and Brigitte Macron meanwhile visit the Goethe-Gymnasium in Ludwigsburg.

After the onward journey to Berlin, Steinmeier and Macron will hold a press conference in Bellevue Palace. This is followed by a boat trip with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the Spree and a walk through the Brandenburg Gate with Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU).







State banquet with Steinmeier

Late Monday afternoon, Macron and Steinmeier visit the future camp of the Franco-German Youth Office in the Malzfabrik in Berlin-Schoeneberg. The youth organization is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and the two presidents are traditional patrons. In the evening Steinmeier and Büdenbender give a state banquet in honor of the Macrons.

On Tuesday, the couples travel together by train to Dresden. Around noon, a visit to near Moritzburg Castle and a meeting with the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) are on the agenda. In the afternoon, Steinmeier and Macron visit the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems (IPMS) in Dresden, while Büdenbender and Brigitte Macron visit the Green Vault. President Macron will give a speech on the Neumarkt in front of the Frauenkirche.