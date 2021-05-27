In a crucial speech during his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he recognized France’s great responsibility in the genocide perpetrated in 1994 in the Central African country.

Macron spoke solemnly of how France failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide, but did not express an apology.

France “was not an accessory” to the genocideBut he ended up taking sides with Rwanda’s “genocidal regime” and had an “overwhelming responsibility” for the events that led to the massacres, the French president said at the genocide memorial in Kigali, the capital.

“France has a role, a history and a political responsibility in Rwanda. It has a duty: to look history in the face and acknowledge the suffering inflicted on the Rwandan people by preferring silence rather than examining the truth for too long, ” Macron said.

When the genocide began, “it took the international community almost three months, three interminable months, to react and all of us abandoned hundreds of thousands of victims.”

Those mistakes of France caused “27 years of bitter estrangement” between the two countries, he said. “I have come to recognize our responsibilities.”

Despite the lack of an apology, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, praised Macron’s “powerful speech”.

“His words were something more valuable than an apology, they were the truth,” said Kagame. “This was an act of tremendous courage.”

Kagame and Macron indicated that there had been a turn of the page in bilateral relations.

“This visit is about the future, not the past,” Kagame said, adding that they discussed a wide range of topics, such as investments and business support.

Macron said they were opening a “new page”.

Following his meeting with Kagame upon arrival in the morning, Macron toured the site that commemorates the slaughter of Tutsis, the minority ethnic group, at the hands of Hutu extremists.

Source: AP