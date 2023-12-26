Emmanuel Guigon was born 64 years ago in Morteau, a small town on the French-Swiss border where watchmakers abound, a profession with great tradition in his family and one that requires extraordinary meticulousness and concentration. The eldest of two brothers, he opted from a very young age for the academic and artistic field, a world to which he has applied his love for research and the benefits of sharing knowledge. Linked to Spanish museums for more than 30 years, he has directed the Picasso in Barcelona since 2016, a contract that will last until 2026.

More information

The closing of a year dedicated to commemorating the 50th anniversary of the painter's death throughout the world has left Guigon with a sweet taste because he believes that the conversation about the artist has multiplied and because the Barcelona museum has held two of the exhibitions most valued by critics and the public. The first was dedicated to Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, Picasso's dealer and publisher. The second is Miró-Picasso, an exhaustive review of the friendship between the two artists that can be seen until February 25 at the Picasso Museum and the Miró Foundation. In his office in the palace on Montcada Street, in the Rivera neighborhood, among tables full of books and papers, Guigon takes stock of the year, talks about the differences between the Picasso museums and how to intensify learning about the Picasso's work. Malaga.

Ask: Have fifty exhibitions been too many?

Answer: Absolutely. The only thing we couldn't afford was to give a boring vision of Picasso. And that has not happened. Fifty exhibitions may seem like a lot, but it has been an international tribute in which it has been possible to get to know his work a little better and that was our function.

Q. Hasn't there been any that have squeaked at you?

R. Can. But I won't say which one. There are projects that can be interesting on paper and then they don't work. I would only recognize something negative if it had happened in this museum, but that hasn't been the case.

Q. What is the best thing that Picasso has seen this year?

R. Many things. I liked the one 1906 at the Reina Sofía; that of Picasso sculptorIn Malaga; Picasso and El Greco, in Basel. The one of Miró-Picasso It is being a huge success and there are months ahead. But I believe that the one we dedicated to his dealer, Kahnweiler, had a very great impact.

Q. The presence of Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sánchez at the inauguration may have helped. Did you notice that the two politicians knew Picasso's work?

R. They are both very cultured people. And I add that Pedro Sánchez asked me numerous questions during the tour that showed interest and knowledge about what he was seeing.

Q. Will the intensity of exhibitions dedicated to Picasso decrease once the anniversary is over?

R. Picasso never exhausts. He was so innovative, so productive and long-lived that there are many things left to enjoy. Audiences love to discover new perspectives. One of the exhibitions carried out by us was Picasso's kitchen, in 2018. I curated it with advice from Ferran Adrià. Starting from her gastronomic world we enter into her work in a very simple way. We also went into his personal files because, because he kept all the notes and invoices, we knew what he ate, how often and even how it was cooked in his house. There remains a fierce appetite for everything to do with Picasso. Here we have recovered the pre-pandemic numbers and, as the year is about to close, I can say that we have reached one million visits and 16% (147,371 people) come from Barcelona. In 2011, for example, local visitors accounted for 2%.

Q. At the start of the Picasso year there was a lot of talk about the artist's misogyny. There were even those who accused him of being an abuser and demanded that he be cancelled. What do you think about it?

R. I am a researcher and I only work on certainties. We know for a fact that he was a womanizer. He seduced and was seduced on many occasions. Abusive? I am not aware. Physically, I have no doubt that he did not attack anyone. Psychologically, it could have been.

Q. His granddaughter Marina Picasso published a book in which she accused her grandfather of being a misogynist. On the other hand, her daughter Paloma Picasso has repeated on countless occasions that she never experienced any scene of abuse and that her father was a very tender man. Which version are we left with?

R. I insist that we must look for certainties. People talk about their experience, but also about their interests. You must always speak with great respect.

Picasso, in 1948, in his Paris studio. Herbert List (Magnum Photos / ContactoPhoto)

Q. What is the difference between the different Picasso museums? What relationship is there between you?

R. This museum is the one that Picasso he would have liked because it is made with the works he donated to the city. The Picasso of Paris, of a national nature, it has a collection from the payment of taxes by the artist's heirs. The one from Malaga starts from an agreement with Christine Ruiz-Picasso, daughter-in-law of the artist and mother of Bernard Picasso. Then there are the large Picasso collections in museums such as the MoMA or the Reina Sofía, among others. And also small Picasso centers like the one in Gósol or the one in Buitrago that interest me a lot because they collect very direct and personal information about the artist. But legally there is no connection between us.

Q. Why do you say that this Is it the museum he loved the most?

R. I can say that Pablo Picasso was born as an artist in Barcelona. He lived here with his family from the age of 14 to 16. He returned numerous times. Here he trained and made his most influential friendships. His first great gift to the city, the stone on which our collection is built, is the Harlequin (1917) and donated it in 1919. After the death of his sister Lola in 1958, at the age of 74, Pablo then ordered an inventory to be made and decided that a thousand works would go to the municipality. The second large group, about 800, was left as an inheritance in 1968 by his great friend and personal secretary Jaume Sabartés.

Q: Can you point out three essential works from this museum?

R. It is reducing a lot, but within the 600 that we have in the permanent exhibition I would highlight the 58 paintings that make up the series of Las Meninaspaintings from his blue period such as the portrait of Sabartés and our great collection of drawings.

Q. You have curated countless exhibitions throughout Europe and have around 150 publications including monographs, essays and poetry. Do you define yourself as an intellectual or a manager?

R. I am an art historian who does exhibitions and who likes to write and edit.

Q. Do you remember your first approach to the world of art?

R. Yes. It was an excursion that my father organized to the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul de Vence. I was dazzled. All the art of the first half of the 20th century was there. Spanish artists like Chillida, Miró were measured against Calder or Giacometti. They were my subject of research and study and then, over time, they called me for exhibitions in many places.

Q. In Spain he works with many museums such as the IVAM (Valencia), the CAAM (Las Palmas), the TEA (Tenerife)… But I am surprised by his intense dedication to Teruel Museum.

R. I made many exhibitions for the Museum of Teruel due to my friendship with Antonio Saura. We met in Paris. As an Aragonese born in Huesca, he was very involved and dragged me along, for which I will always be grateful.

Q. The historical avant-garde and surrealism are the topics on which he worked the most before coming to this museum.

R. They are two fields of research on which I have worked a lot. In 2024 the centenary of Breton's manifesto will be celebrated and I believe that great things will be seen around the world, but especially in France.

Q. What plans immediate thoughts do you have for this museum?

R. We are going to take a look at the permanent collection and we have very attractive temporary exhibitions underway focused on the Barcelona he knew: Joan Gaspar, his gallerist in Barcelona; Fernande Olivier, his first official relationship; Catalans in Paris through the generations of 1889 and 1914 and a photographic review of the Barcelona that Bernard Plossu and Pilar Aymerich have portrayed.

Q. It does not mention any virtual exhibition project.

R. No. I do not condemn them, but I understand that they are a separate spectacle. If you want to know art, the best thing is to contemplate the work. A museum is there to share the emotions that a work of art produces in you and from here we are going to focus on our city and our neighborhood. We do not want to be a ghetto for tourists or compete based on eccentricities. Ours is Picasso.

Q. Do you regret not having followed in your father's footsteps into the world of watches?

R. I am known for my taste and speed in putting together an exhibition. I know exactly where each piece has to go. Maybe that's where my Swiss watchmaker lies.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_