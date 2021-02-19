It is one of the most coveted secrets in current French letters. And here it is, in a file inside a laptop on a table in the small living room of the apartment in the French capital of Emmanuel Carrère (Paris, 63 years old), at hand while we talk with him about life and books , which in your case are indistinguishable. The secret text is the original version of Yoga, the new novel by the author that has renewed literary non-fiction in the 21st century, and that Anagrama will publish, in its final version, on February 24 in Spanish and Catalan …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS