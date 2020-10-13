When Emmanuel Macron pronounced the strong and happy “yes” with which he linked his life to his wife Brigitte, in a civil wedding on October 20, 2007, neither of them could imagine that a decade later he would spend his tenth wedding anniversary in Brussels surrounded, as the new president of France, by other European heads of state and government. But this will probably become just one more anecdote in the history of this unusual couple – she is 24 years older than him – who has spent half his life defending a love that has resisted, until now, all the challenges that it faces. have presented. And there have been few, even in a country like France, so little given to judge the private lives of its presidents.

Before leaving for Paris to complete his high school studies, Emmanuel, 16, made a promise to Brigitte, 39 and at that time still his theater teacher at La Providence institute in Amiens where they met and fell in love despite the huge difference in age and time in life. “You’re not going to get rid of me so easily. I will come back and marry you, ”young Emmanuel told Brigitte. It would take 13 years, but Emmanuel Macron kept his promise and, now a decade ago, the 29-year-old, brand-new financial inspector, married Brigitte Trogneaux, the maiden name that she recovered after divorcing the father of Touquet. her three children – one of them Macron’s classmate – after meeting the unusual infatuation between teacher and student.

Emmanuel Macron spends his anniversary day in Brussels. In the photo with Angela Merkel. VIRGINIA MAY AFP

As you can see in the documentary Macron, the stratégie du météore (Macron, the strategy of the meteor), was a wedding celebrated in style and with numerous guests. Because although, as he himself admitted during the celebration dinner, his was not a conventional couple, once the first objections were overcome, neither of them hid again or concealed a love that has resisted, until now, all the prejudice and attacks and, more difficult still, the public scrutiny that comes with running a campaign for president and winning it.

“It is the couple that we form that protects us,” Brigitte Macron explained in a recent interview her relationship with her husband and president, whom she accompanies in public events whenever possible. “Our togetherness and the happiness we feel when we are together are our strength. My husband often says that to be effective you have to be happy, and I have a certain talent for happiness. For happiness and for freedom. I do not intend to let mediocrity, evils or anonymous perfidies dictate my life ”, he assured.

And these have not been lacking. Like when, in the middle of the campaign, Macron had to deny that he was homosexual because, as he ironically, “it is not possible for a man to live with a woman older than him if he is not a homosexual or a hidden gigolo.”

Or when Brigitte Macron had to go through the trouble of holding on smiling, in front of the cameras that recorded each of her gestures, how US President Donald Trump, during his visit to Paris, took her hands and said, admiringly, the good news. the way he saw her and how “beautiful” she was at 64 years old. Trump brings his wife, Melania, the same years, 24, as Brigitte Macron to her husband, but the age difference of the US presidential couple has earned far fewer headlines – and lawsuits – than that of the Elysee tenants.

The president’s plans to formalize his wife’s role as first lady were thwarted this summer by strong popular opposition to an unprecedented measure in France. It has only been one more stumbling block. Despite everything, and despite everyone, the Macron did not waste a moment to show the strength of their relationship. Macron already warned in the long months of the campaign: “I have decided not to hide my private life. Why? Because yes, I have a wife, we go on vacation with her because I love her, because my family is important and is the foundation of my life.