After starring in two dozen movies, it seems actress Emma Watson may have decided to take a break. If not from the interpretation, although it has been almost two years without projects, yes sure of the social networks.

A first medium, the British The Daily Mail, who assures that he has had access to the actress’s agents, affirms that the 30-year-old is going to spend an “inactive” period. The reason, they indicate, is that the interpreter, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the eight films of the Harry Potter saga, is going through a time when she wants to focus on her personal life and, specifically, on her partner , Leo Robinton.

However, hours after the announcement, another of Watson’s representatives clarified that information, qualifying it and even denying it. Jason Weinberg, manager of Watson in the representation agency Untitled Entertainment, affirmed to the specialized media Entertainment Weekly That was not the case: “Emma’s social networks are inactive, but her career is not.” However, Watson’s last professional project was released in December 2019 and at the moment there is nothing, series, movies or any other filming, on his agenda.

“Emma has decided to go into hiding, she is settling with Leo. They both prefer to keep hidden. She probably wants to start a family ”, is the phrase that the British tabloid reproduces from sources that, it says, are from the actress’s environment. The agent has confirmed to the newspaper that his career is “on hiatus” and that “right now he is not going to get involved in new projects.”

Watson and Robinton have been dating for about a year and a half, and their relationship became known when they were seen kissing in London in the autumn of 2019. Leo Robinton, who is the same age as the British actress, is American and runs a small business in London. California, something that has started after working in a legal store selling and distributing cannabis. A source from his environment then said: “Emma and Leo have done everything in their power to keep their relationship private. Since the photos of both kissing came out, Leo left all social networks in an attempt to protect their relationship.

More than a decade ago, at the height of her popularity as the young witch of the Harry Potter universe, Watson already took a break from acting. In 2008, at just 18 years old, he was finishing the filming of the last film in the saga and announced that he was going to stop, especially because of his intention to go to University. “I am going to face a difficult battle because when I finish Harry Potter, I don’t know … I definitely want to go to university, “he told the British newspaper at the time. The Times. “I have enough things to hold on away from the world of fame: a supportive family and a full life away from Harry Potter. I don’t think I’ll ever be a part of anything as big as that again, so I need to get used to the feeling that it’s over. What I am sure of is that I am not going to take a job in the cinema just because I am not doing anything else. ” The withdrawal was only partial and two years later he returned to the sets to shoot My week with Marilyn and, shortly after, one of his greatest successes in this adult stage, The advantages of being an outcast.