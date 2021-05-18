Actress Emma Watson expressed her annoyance at ongoing speculation about her retirement from acting and her love life with Leo Robinton.

Through Twitter, the interpreter of Harry Potter published a strong statement in which he clarifies to his thousands of followers not to be influenced by the information posted on the web.

He assured that when he goes through new events, he will communicate it on social networks for all his fans. “Rumors about whether I am engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant’ or not, are ways to create clicks every time it is revealed whether they are true or not,” he begins.

“If I have news, I promise that I will share it with you,” adds the actress in reference to her possible commitment to Leo Robinton.

“In the meantime, assume I have no news from me; it just means I’m quietly passing the pandemic like most people do: I can’t make sourdough bread; take care of my loved ones and do everything possible not to spread a virus that still affects so many people, “he says.

“I am sending you a lot of love, hoping you are well and as happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone who worked so hard to keep us safe and sound, ”concludes Emma Watson’s message.

In February this year, the actress’s manager confirmed that she was temporarily retiring from acting.

Emma Watson has not appeared in any audiovisual project since 2019 , when the movie Little Women premiered. Back then, he also reappeared on the big screen after a two-year absence. In 2017, she starred in the films The Circle and Beauty and the Beast.

