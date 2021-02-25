Emma Watson, the unforgettable Hermione Granger, said goodbye to the cinema to focus on her personal life with her partner: Leo Robinton. The news has surprised her followers, who expected to see her in more projects after the success of Little Women, a film with three Oscar nominations.

According to British media The Daily Mail, the actress “has decided to go underground, with Leo. He probably wants to start a family. ” On the occasion of her departure from Hollywood, we share five movies that made her a star.

Harry Potter

On the day he turns eleven, Harry Potter learns that he is the son of two prominent wizards, from whom he inherited magical powers. At Hogwarts school, you educate yourself with other children and learn everything you need to be a wizard.

The advantages of being invisible

Charlie, a shy and outcast young man, will have to face difficulties while struggling to find a group of people with whom he can fit in and feel comfortable.

Little women

Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg are four sisters who crossed Massachusetts with their mother during the Civil War. During these vacations, teenage girls discover love and the importance of family ties.

Colonia dignity

A woman tries to rescue her boyfriend when he is taken prisoner during the 1973 military coup in Chile.

Beauty and the Beast

Belle, a bright and beautiful young woman, takes her father’s place as a prisoner in a beast’s castle. Little by little, he will come to realize that the beast prince is not evil and that he really does have a big heart.