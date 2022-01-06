A few days ago we told you about the error he had Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, in which its producers mistook a photograph of Emma Watson with Emma roberts. It seems that this has already been fixed in the version of HBO Max, and now Watson he reacted in a funny way.

Through your personal account Instagram, Watson shared the same photograph that was used in Return to hogwarts, tagging Roberts in the process and using the following text:

“I wasn’t that pretty, Emma Roberts.”

As you can see, Watson in fact he took this whole situation with humor because it is a harmless mistake. At the time of writing, Roberts He hasn’t responded to these comments yet, but he surely will eventually.

Editor’s note: It is curious that the photographs of both actresses have been confused, especially when this special meeting took so much care and affection towards the Harry Potter films and their legacy. This will be a situation that we will not forget for a very long time.

Via: ComicBook