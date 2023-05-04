In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, Emma Watson has spoken about her absence from the cinema after filming little women, directed by Oscar winner Greta Gerwig. The actress posed with her brother Alex de ella and they presented the family business: the creation of a premium gin named Renais. “She invites us to France to talk about terroir, family and taking time to rediscover herself,” says the publication titled ‘The House of Spirits’. The brand is a tribute to the actress’s father, Chris, who bought a vineyard in 1991. “It really is all she’s talked about for the last two years,” says Emma.

The actress tells the magazine that she grew up in a family “obsessed” with wine and food. “I was really surprised when other kids were so excited about the idea of ​​having alcohol on their hands. Dad had been giving me wine and water at lunch since I was a little girl. He didn’t think alcohol was for getting drunk. So she was pretty confused when she was a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was this forbidden fruit. What I really love is the harvest culture here. I like the rituals around it and the history and the connection to the people here. For me, it’s about family and community, and it makes me feel like there’s a place I can come back to.”

Emma Watson opened up in an interview and gave details of her intimate life, which left more than one follower surprised. Photo: LePoint

Although the expert is her brother Alex, the actress describes herself as a shareholder who was invited to participate in the project, so she took on the creative side. She has not put money, but her experience in management and she is in charge of promotion and art direction. “Three years ago, I started impact investing with a group of women. I try to support women entrepreneurs and sustainable ventures. So I heard a lot of pitches from a lot of startups, and really, listening to Alex, I knew that even if it wasn’t my brother, I could identify someone who wouldn’t give up until I did. I couldn’t bear to let someone else do it because it’s our family, our history.”

Watson remembers that she was 10 years old when she started in the Harry Potter saga and points out that she will not stop acting, but will “sit around” waiting for the right proposal. “I wasn’t very happy to be honest. I think I felt a little caged. What I found really difficult was that I had to go out and sell something that I didn’t really have much control over. It was very difficult having to be the face and spokesperson for things that I didn’t get involved in in the process.

They held me accountable in a way that I started to find really frustrating because I had no voice, I had nothing to say. And I started to realize that I just wanted to stand in front of things where, if someone was going to criticize me, I could say in a way that wouldn’t make me hate myself: ‘Yeah, I messed it up. It was my decision, I should have done better’”.

