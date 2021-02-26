Emma Watson broke the hearts of his fans unintentionally when the rumor began to circulate that he would retire from acting for good.

The information, published by Daily Mail, claimed that the actress’s agent had mentioned as a reason for his retirement his relationship with Leo Robinton, with whom she would be hiding.

It seems that this information was not entirely correct, since the manager of Emma Watson came out to deny the situation.

According to a recent post by Entertainment Weekly, Jason weinber, the actress’s manager, denied the version that Emma Watson is retired.

What he did reveal is that his social networks are inactive, but that is not why he is neglecting acting.

It is possible that the information about his supposed retirement had a greater impact because Emma Watson She has been away from the cameras for a while, being her last appearance in the film ‘Little women’.

In this tape he gave life to Meg March, but after this role we have not seen her in any other film or television project.

There are many rumors that currently surround Emma Watson and her boyfriend Leo Robinton, who allegedly made a fortune selling legal marijuana in the United States.

According to some data, the actress has changed residence a few times in recent months, having Ibiza and Los Angeles like the most recent places.

The only thing that can be confirmed is that Emma Watson she will continue to act, although we will probably not see her soon in a new project, because, as you can see, she is taking things slowly.

We can only be patient and give her time for a work to arrive that makes her leave her rest to return to the big screen.

