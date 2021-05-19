British actress Emma Watson commented on her engagement rumors by writing a related post in her Twitter-account.

As the star said, she herself will share all the news regarding her personal life and career and advised not to trust information from someone else’s mouth. “The lack of news from me means that I, like most, have a quiet time during the pandemic,” Watson wrote. She added that she cares about her loved ones and is doing everything to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported that Emma Watson refused to work in films for the sake of her beloved Leo Alexander Robinton. According to the source, she decided to take a break from her career to spend more time with her boyfriend, with whom she has been dating for the past 18 months. It is noted that in winter the couple spent several weeks in Ibiza, and now lives in Los Angeles.