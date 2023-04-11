













Emma Watson and Daniel Radflife don’t want to return to Harry Potter

The work of The Cursed Child It could easily be a movie, but for more than one reason, that project doesn’t happen. The issue here is that two key pieces that are Daniel Radcliffe and Emma WatsonThey don’t want to go back to the Wizarding World if JK Rowling still involved.

This information was revealed by jeff sneider via the podcast The Hot Micwho says that The need to remake the series based on JK Rowling’s books stems from Warner’s failure to get the original artists back to make a Cursed Child movie.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

During the podcast, jeff sneider points out that it is very difficult to bring back the stars of the previous films, especially Emma Watson. The problem lies in the constant statements he makes JK Rowling online against the trans community.

Sneider adds that they already tried to buy the work from JK Rowling, as happened with George Lucas and Disney at the time, but the money she asks for is unrealistic and it is much easier to remake the movies than to bring the actors back.

The new Harry Potter series would be to provoke the return of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe

There is another interesting fact that Sneider points out. Warner Bros. seeks to pressure Watson and Radcliffe with Harry Potter remake, since they would no longer be the faces and that would hit their ego, forcing them to return somehow.

It will be necessary to pay close attention to everything that happens with this franchise that generates many millions of dollars, but that in its last films has not had the reception that the production house wanted and that is why the changes would be made.

