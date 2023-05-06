“The King was very adamant that he wanted normal people to be represented here, not just lords, ladies, dignitaries and world leaders.” Charlene White, the popular presenter of ITV News, has managed to get away with this phrase of the television ‘assault’ she suffered, when she reported the preliminaries to the Westminster ceremony, by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the duo of ‘entertainers’ ‘ UK’s most famous. Both alternate the presentation of entertainment programs that delight the British with music, under the stage name Ant & Dec, and this midday has been demonstrated by receiving a standing ovation from the citizens as they walked to the abbey .

The two presenters are part of a long list of guests well known to film and music fans who have attended the coronation. Dazzling have been Joanna Lumley, the rugged Purdey beauty of ‘The New Avengers’ and Bond girl in the classic ‘007 Her Majesty’s Service to Her’. The nicest, Emma Thompson, has not hesitated to take a photo with all those who have asked her for a selfie. And Judi Dench has been the very image of respect and elegance. The actress, who has played two queens (Victoria and Elizabeth I), joined at the end of 2022 the voices that criticized some of the scenes of ‘The Crown’ as “cruelly unfair” and demanded that her production company clearly label the series as a fiction. Dench has been at the abbey with other acting greats such as Stephen Fry, director, writer and actor considered one of the fifty best comedians on the British scene.

Australian singer Nick Cave, sitting inside the abbey



AFP







Lionel Richie, who could be seen with Carlos III at the ‘Garden Party’ on Wednesday, arrived elegantly at the temple, with a determined style of an English gentleman dressed in morning coat and top hat; an outfit that he will undoubtedly not repeat this Sunday at the coronation concert in Windsor, where he will be one of the protagonists. Another musician who has made a demonstration of elegance has been Nick Cave, although his everlasting serious gesture, broken only occasionally, has allowed us to remember his former status as a dark angel. An aura of curse that many of his fans have questioned about his attendance at the coronation and that he himself has resolved in a message where he declares that he is neither a monarchist nor a “fervent republican”, but neither is he an individual “so lacking in curiosity”, “so ideologically abducted” nor “so damned cranky” as to turn down the invitation to “the most important historical event of our era in the United Kingdom” and also “the strangest”. Ah, Cave humor.



Joanna Lumley, right, in Westminster Abbey



AFP







And if Ant & Dec have broken into the morning set of ITV News, Mel B has done it in ‘Good Morning Britain’, where she has interrupted the presenter Susanna Reid’s speech about the “momentous” and moving day that the Kingdom is experiencing today United. When the Spice Girls were at the height of their career, Carlos III, then a prince, had his photo taken with them after a show. Mel B is the one who appears kissing the cheek of the troubled nobleman, who she looks at the camera with a troubled smile and a flushed face. The singer has attended the set with Sheila Ferguson, soloist voice of the legendary soul group Three Degrees.