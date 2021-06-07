Curious the trajectory of the British Emma thompson: Its beginnings are linked to the most prestigious British theater, specialized in Shakespearean characters, but it has evolved into comedy roles, dramas, even action characters, and now it succeeds at Disney, but not as a princess, but as a baroness director of a prestigious fashion firm, in ‘Cruella’.

Daughter of actress Phyllida Law and director Eric Thompson, actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson was born on April 15, 1959 in London. Although she studied at the University of Cambridge, graduating in the specialty of English Philology in 1980, the BBC hired her for the television show ‘Al fresco’, a comedy program in which she coincided with Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, of whom she was a girlfriend when they were in college. She made her stage debut with a lead role in the play ‘Me and My Girl’ in London’s West End. Her performance caught the attention of BBC executives, who offered her an important role in the series Fortune of War ‘, during which she became the girlfriend of one of its interpreters, Kenneth Branagh. In 1989 Kenneth proposed to her in Central Park, where several passersby heard him yell “Let’s get married, let’s get married!” And she agreed. The following year Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh were directed by Judi Dench in the theatrical montage of the Shakespearean ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

Thompson made her film debut in ‘A type of height (1989), a London theater satire, and that same year she worked under her husband’s orders in the Shakespearean’ Enrique V ‘. giving life to the queen of France. Emma Thompson’s film career takes momentum, always with her husband. The spouses continue their collaboration in ‘Dying Yet’ (1990), a psychological thriller, and in ‘Peter’s Friends’ (1992), where Emma plays Maggie, a spinster who specializes in romantic failures who regains her self-esteem by seducing a minor … Whose mother in fiction was Phyllida Law.

After the fame achieved by Emma in the cinema and in the theater, James Ivory calls her for ‘Return to Howards End’ (1992), pairing her with Anthony Hopkins. Phyllida, fearful that her daughter would be overshadowed by Hopkins, sent a note to Hopkins, saying, “Please don’t eat her” (referring to his previous role as cannibal Hannibal Lecter). But her work as Margaret Wilcox, a determined woman, capable of arbitrating in family conflicts, bringing serenity to every situation while climbing social positions with exquisite manners, achieved the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and an Oscar for best actress. . The collaboration with Ivory and Hopkins continues in ‘What remains of the day’ (1993), which is followed by ‘In the name of the father’, a film in which he put himself in the shoes of the lawyer who achieved the acquittal of the Four of Guildford. And he returns to Shakespeare’s film adaptation of ‘Much ado about nothing’, the play with which he had established himself on the scene. It was during that shoot in Tuscany that he wrote a draft of the script for ‘Sense and Sensibility’ that he had undertaken stimulated by the advice of his fellow faculty, producer Lindsay Doran, who will direct Ang Lee. His characters are diversified with ‘The winter guest’, ‘Primary Colors’ or ‘The kiss of Judas’. And divorces Kenneth Branagh.

The 21st century opens with ‘Imagining Argentina’, together with Antonio Banderas, and ‘Love Actually’, for which she is nominated for the Bafta. And at the same time she makes her debut in the fashion saga with ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, in which she plays the role of a clueless teacher who taught divinatory arts, a character with whom she will continue in the following episodes. She works in action films in ‘I am a legend’, in the fantastic in ‘Beautiful creatures’ and as Agent O in’ Men in Black 3 ‘and its sequel, and becomes Mrs. Potts in’ Beauty and the Beast ‘. After ‘Cruella’ he already has three other films in post-production: ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’, and a sequel to ‘Matilda’.

Emma Thompson is today the best known actress in the United Kingdom and remains an actress very prepared for great roles, as an independent, progressive and feminist woman, fun and friendly, an image that she has managed to exploit with great success.