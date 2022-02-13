The paparazzi howl like a pack of wolves when British actress Emma Thompson (62) strides into the Hyatt Regency Berlin on Saturday night. This 72nd Berlinale didn’t have many stars yet, the photographers have been on a glamor diet for days. “Emma! Emma! Here! Laugh,” they roar. She knows the ropes, makes spouts, pulls her young opponent Daryl McCormack by his tie, like a dog.

Emma Thompson naked: that’s the story today. So brave! What a body positivity† In the delightful comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande she plays Nancy Stokes, a widow and teacher from the province who hopes to experience her first orgasm with sex worker Leo Grande in London. Once Nancy’s overcame her embarrassment and insecurity, the schoolteacher gets the upper hand and it becomes a checklist project: blowjobs, pussy eating, position 69, doggystyle.

And will Nancy get her orgasm? What do you think? Although in this razor-sharp, clever script by comedienne Katy Brand ‘inhibited elderly lady discovers lust’ is actually the less interesting dimension. Sex worker Leo Grande is almost insufferable as a youthful, totally laid-back quasi-therapist – ‘sex saint’, as Nacy calls him. He also peels off some layers before it gets interesting.

But it’s also about the contrast between those two bodies. Leo’s tanned, sculpted torso, a product of training and discipline. And Nancy’s body, subjected to 62 years of gravity. Sure, he’s a dream. But do you give in to that dream when you’re ashamed of your own body? It is therefore a key moment in the film when Emma Thompson curiously studies her own body in front of the mirror in the hotel room, for the first time actually. Sharply lit, naked from head to toe.

Outdated prudishness

Thompson Saturday: “Nancy’s body doesn’t go to the gym, eats too many cookies, is over sixty and had two children. Try it yourself. Undress, stand in front of the mirror and look at yourself. I found that extremely difficult. But that is also the problem: we are programmed throughout our lives to hate our own bodies, to be ashamed.”

Don’t call that nude scene “brave,” as I do a colleague Sunday morning in a zoom interview. Thompson almost jumps out of her chair. “Brave, why? Because I’m 62?” Still, it’s brave, because there Thompson shows what she has to hide from everyone: the sagging breasts, the tummy folds, the cellulite. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande shows that body shame isn’t so much outdated prudishness and puritanism – Nancy Stokes is a religion teacher – but something that every perfume ad, every Instagram post, every episode of Hotter than my daughter insinuates us. Sex, to be desired: that’s for perfect young bodies. Not for you.

It was definitely not easy to expose me like that, says Thompson. The cast rehearsed for a full week. They discussed what they found ugly about their own bodies, and also rehearsed naked. Thompson: “That is quite normal for you, you are Germans. But I’m British. My god, how tiring! But this is the best thing I’ve ever done as an actor.”

Grotesque Mature Sex

Speaking of German nude runners: Ulrich Seidl, known for the Paradise Trilogyzooms in his remarkable competition film Rimini also on old bodies, on corpulent, twitching, painted white flesh. Lost schlager singer Richie Bravo entertains elderly retirees in winter Rimini and also spoils them sexually for a fee. An aging sentimental Leo Grande who genuinely wants to bring joy, but also a gossip, swindler and drunk. A formidable scoundrel, all in all. At Seidl, adult sex is grotesque: without Vaseline, beer and schnapps it wouldn’t work at all. It’s a happy freak show that’s on body positivity contributes nothing. But Seidl has other priorities.