Emma Marrone: “They criminalize Elodie or me for a culotte”

Emma Marrone denounces the disparity in judgment when she or her colleagues show their bodies during a concert.

Interviewed by GraceIn fact, the singer stated: “In my opinion we are regressing. Now they criminalize Elodie or me for wearing culottes or for putting plasters on my breasts.”

“Where is the freedom to express oneself even through the body? Perhaps the problem is that many are afraid of women who finally show themselves as their mother made them. My male colleagues are free to go shirtless and show their nipples, while ours are censored. We continue to make differences between the male and female body, and we are always the thing to hide” added Emma in the interview weekly.

According to the artist, even in Italy there seemed to be more freedom in the past than today: “Patty Pravo performed with her shirts open on her breasts, Renato Zero in tights like David Bowie, Loredana Bertè and Tina Turner wore very short skirts”.

Emma, ​​however, declares that she feels like a woman free to express herself and show herself as she wants: “I am a person free to be as I am and to show myself as I want. I wish everyone had the same freedom. In America on stage with a microbody there is Christina Aguilera, but also Beyoncé. They are not ashamed of their bodies, they are artists.”