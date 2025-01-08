On January 10, ‘Dismantling an Elephant’, Aitor Echeverría’s debut film that delves into issues such as dependencies and addictions, will premiere in theaters, in which Emma Suárez plays Marga, architect and mother. We took the opportunity to talk to the actress about capital sins…—We will start by forgiving one sin, the one she prefers not to talk about.—Let’s talk about all of them.—What would be her capital sin? —Laziness, which is very common in this society. That thing about procrastinating, wanting to sleep in the morning. Those things that, in the end, we can never do.—Then it is more the sin desired than the sin committed. —Yes, yes.—Which one is the easiest to excuse in others?—Laziness too, because I understand it perfectly. And I can forgive lust. —And with the one who is less lenient?—With pride. Or maybe anger, mind you. —Aren’t you irascible at all?—I have my moments. These sins are part of being human and we have all had our moments in which, in one way or another, some more than others, we have committed them. But anger seems dangerous to me. Who invented this thing about the capital sins?—Does it seem a little outdated to you?—No, I ask because they date back to the 4th century. The ascetic Evagrius Ponticus, ‘The Solitary’, identified eight main sinful human passions. We would lack vanity now, and it is very interesting to know its origin. —Would the time have come to renew them, after so much time?—Yes, we could renew a little considering that we are already in the 21st century.—And can you think of any?—Well, I think that violence could perfectly be a capital sin. —Would it be a consequence of anger?—Seen this way, they are all a consequence of something, some mental health problem. Gluttony, for example, would have to do in some way with addictions. Also lust. We always associate it with sex, but it could also be related to play. —In this film that is being released, the topic of addictions is precisely addressed… Do you think that they are reached from any of the sins? Does it happen to Marga, her character?—Well, in the case of Marga, and now we would be fantasizing about the character, it would also come from anger. An anger caused by a certain degree of frustration and emptiness. We could say that, to avoid anger and as a form of evasion, he would have that addiction. —We have not talked about greed.—Greed is a form of social drug. That desire to possess, to acquire, to have, in this materialistic world. But it’s fashionable. It is well seen.—But they call it ambition and thus it is no longer a sin.—Exactly. It would even be admirable.—From what it seems, any of the sins handled poorly ends up leading us to anger.—Well, yes, that is why it is the most dangerous. It is absolutely destructive and very violent.—And envy?—I would take any of the carnal ones before, but I don’t know if envy would be more addictive or more contagious. Could it be that envy is contagious? I ask him—this is the first time they have asked me. I think laziness would be more contagious, mind you. Or lust.—Perhaps they are all contagious…—Perhaps so, and then you will have to carefully control who you surround yourself with.—Do you realize that we are reaching the conclusion that sin is contagious?

