‘Josefina’ is the title of the debut of the tandem formed by the director Javier Marco Rico and the scriptwriter Belén Sánchez-Arévalo, recent winners of the Goya 2021 in the category of best fiction short film for ‘A la cara’.

Emma Suarez Y Roberto Alamo are the protagonists of this drama with touches of comedy that has begun filming in Madrid. Accompany them Miguel Bernardeau, Olivia Delcán, Manolo Solo, Simón Andreu, Pedro Casablanc and Belén Ponce de León.

The film is defined as an imaginative story about the ability to overcome reality with our ability to (re) invention. According to Javier Marco Rico, from Alicante, ‘Josefina’ is “a film of contrasts: realism and surrealism, love and disappointment. The emotional survival story of two people who need to meet at a specific moment in their lives. A late love story, a dramatic comedy of good people in a hostile world. The libretto by Belén Sánchez-Arévalo (Ciudad Real, 1982) has gone through different script analysis laboratories before filming has finally begun.

The argument that was made months ago tells that Juan is a shy and scruffy in his fifties who works as a prison officer. Through the security monitors, he silently observes, every Sunday, the visit of Berta, the mother of one of the prisoners. He has never spoken to her, but he begins to feel attracted to her. Berta spends most of the day locked up at home taking care of her ill husband, who has been bedridden for years. The day Juan finally manages to get close to her, he surprises himself posing as another father and inventing a prisoner daughter: Josefina. Javier Marco adds: “It is the story of an emotional survival between two people who are lost in the world.”

The director is delighted with the cast: “I am a director who likes working with actors a lot. And it is clear that the staging is important, that depending on where you place the camera you can do and reflect one thing or another. But I like to be with the actors, play and work with them, Although the merit is always the actor, it is theirs … after all the ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’ of the castings … which are always played behind the camera .. It is brutality. “In addition, he admits that in almost all his cinematographic works he has also assumed editing, but this time he will put aside:” I have accepted it because it is also good to see other points of view.

The filming of ‘Josefina’ takes place between April and May in different locations in the Community of Madrid. On the technical team: Sergy Moreno (‘I don’t know how to say goodbye’) as Producer, Rosa García Merino as executive producer, Santiago Racaj as director of photography, Óscar Sempere as art director, Miguel Doblado in editing, Carlos Bonmatí in sound, Gloria Pinar, Yolanda Sánchez Muñoz in makeup and hairdressing, Silvia García Bravo in costumes and César Romero in production management.

The film is a production of White Leaf Producciones in association with Featurent and has the participation of RTVE, Telemadrid and Castilla La Mancha Media TV and the support of ICAA, Community of Madrid and ECAM, and will reach theaters with the help of Super 8 Distribution.