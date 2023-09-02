Since she was resurrected, Bella Baxter is no longer the same. Something is wrong with her brain, she must learn it all over again. Saying “hello” takes days of effort. Not to mention warning when she pees. The girl, yes, she improves quickly. In a short time she already knows how to indicate South America on the map, there where she has been told that her parents died. And, as she understands, she also opposes, argues, she wants more. Okay, the scientist she calls God—it’s her name, after all— He has always treated her kindly. But outside of her home, there’s a whole world to explore. And, perhaps, more pleasures like the one she has discovered rubbing between her legs. Together with her, the Mostra de Venecia has launched this Friday on a crazy journey to the limits of sex, social schemes and free will. Courtesy of Yorgos Lanthimos and his Poor Things. And a very difficult interpretation of Emma Stone. Perhaps the film did not reach the culmination of its ecstasy. But it remained, without a doubt, among the greatest pleasures of the festival.

Hence, at the same time, the penalty for the absence of the interpreter at the Lido increased. Not even the rebellious Bella Baxter has wanted to question the firmness of the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike against major studios and Hollywood platforms: no promotion, period. It was up to the Greek filmmaker, then, to answer the questions that flew over the screening: where did Stone get the courage to embody such a risky character, how did he face so many nude sequences, what was the biggest challenge. Although Lanthimos himself clarified, above all, that he shared the feeling common to the room: “It is a pity that Emma is not here.” It is what she has a break, and respect it.

The character, on the other hand, rejects any rule. “It is not done”, they repeat. “It is not admissible,” they insist. Not at all, however, they manage to stop her. Bella Baxter doesn’t suppress her desires: she satisfies them. She declares disgusting what she finds such. She pursues what fascinates her, leaving behind what bores her. She at the cost of also entering the shadows of the world: shame, pain, poverty. In short, she devours life in bites. She included that “jumping furious” on top of other humans that she likes so much: she doesn’t see why not to do it with whom and when she feels like it.

Yorgos Lanthimos, today at the Venice Lido, before the presentation to the press of ‘Poor Things’. GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE (REUTERS)

Every time he undresses his body, the creature also undresses the absurdities of society. And, in addition, those that come with being born with a vagina: patriarchy, puritanism, condescension. All those men who pretend to guide her life and end up lost in her wake, crying on the corners. Although, at the same time, there are those sisters that she makes along the way. As much as they talk to her about great ideals, Bella prefers action. All instinct, zero taboos. Like a baby with a woman’s body. Or as an empowered, determined and conscious adult. As much as to spread a certain envy and crisis of conscience for the seats. She, on the screen, very free. And the viewer, opposite, locked in her convention cage. When did she stop doing what she wanted? What did she get in return? Was it worth it?

The genius of the filmmaker is also worthy of admiration. Sometimes it fails, but it always tries, changes, gambles. After the peculiar family of Canine, or the crazy intrigues of the palace of The favourite, Lanthimos invites the public to a new visual and creative orgy. The focus lengthens and narrows, the colors are saturated, Lisbon or Paris look amazing, intercourse multiplies, laughter is repeated, just like open mouths. Impossible, however, for the amazement to last two hours and 20 minutes. Even the greatest surprise, if repeated, becomes the norm, even boredom. And the idyll itself with the film thus goes down a few steps. More overwhelming orgasm than lasting love. More summer romance than forever marriage. Goodbye, but thanks for the dance.

“It was very important that the film was not modest, because it would be totally betraying the character [sacado de la novela homónima de Alasdair Gray]. We had to trust Emma not to be ashamed of her body, the nudity, or her involvement in those sequences. And she got it right away,” Lanthimos said. Of course, once seen the film, he did not seem easy. The presence on the set of an intimacy coordinator would surely help. The Greek acknowledged that, at first, many filmmakers perceived these figures with “skepticism”. Some saw them directly as censors. But he realized that he needed her, and he noted that he had made it “easier for everyone.”

Just a few years ago these professionals collaborated with directors and performers to film the most delicate sequences without bothering anyone. Although they would have come in handy, without a doubt, also in the Cinecittà of the fifties. Probably, yes, they would not have known where to start. Because finally the dawn, by Saverio Costanzo, also presented this Friday in the contest, returns to that golden and fantastic era of Roman studies, where anything could happen on filming, and its opposite. This is how the young Mimosa discovers it, recruited almost by chance for the great movie factory. From within her, however, she only partly resembles what the girl dreamed of and idolized.

The brightness of the stars does not save them from insecurity and pettiness. Friends are confused with rivals, a hug can be followed by betrayal. A very fine line, in short, separates magic and hypocrisy, art and violence. Just as the girl encounters a lion, she immediately runs into even more ferocious predators: strangers who ask her to open the shirt.

It is curious that Costanzo underlines how men have biasedly counted women. A priori, it could be questioned for the same reason. Although the filmmaker already showed in his adaptation to television the wonderful friendthe literary saga of Elena Ferrante, the ability to narrate with nuances and success, without prejudice, to the other half of the world. The film’s problem lies, rather, elsewhere. The same as the third length in competition, bastarden, by Nikolaj Arcel, and a good part of the Mostra seen so far: valid films, but canonical, even conservative. A festival like this must welcome the vanguard of the seventh art. Many works, on the other hand, seem to settle for passing, instead of aiming for notable. Bella Baxter must be right: it’s easy to become entrenched in conventions. What she costs is to break them.

