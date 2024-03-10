It has been a great night for Emma Stone. She took home the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in poor creatures, the film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos. But just at the moment when she was going on stage to give the acceptance speech and collect the award, she started touching her back in a strange way, something that she clarified as soon as she had access to the microphone. “My dress is torn,” said the actress.

“I think it happened during the “I'm just Ken”, The actress added, laughing, referring to the musical performance of Ryan Gosling, who performed the theme from the soundtrack of the film live. Barbie, bringing the entire audience to their feet. Without a doubt one of the great moments of the night.

Once on stage, Stone received the audience's affection and empathy for the situation. And also from the previous winners of the Oscar for best leading actress, who were waiting to present her with the award. Everyone supported them, especially Charlize Theron, who even tried to see if she could solve it. Finally, Stone was able to deliver her speech in which she had a few words of gratitude for “each and every member of the team” of poor creatures and she dedicated it to her husband and her three-year-old daughter. At the end, she concluded her speech by saying, “Don't look at the back, it's broken.”

Emma Stone, with Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Charlize Theron. Myung J. Chun (Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

For this edition of the Oscars, the actress chose a dress by Louis Vuitton, a brand for which she is an ambassador, with a cut peplum and strapless neckline. This is a custom-made design in a soft aqua green color. Behind look There is her stylist Petra Flannery, who finished off the look with high jewelry pieces, also from Vuitton.

Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet. Gilbert Flores (Variety via Getty Images)

It is the second Oscar for Emma Stone, who at only 35 years old, can boast of having repeated the experience of winning the coveted statuette. In 2017, she also won for her work on La la land.