Historic gala! Emma Stone has triumphed as best actress at the 2024 Oscars for 'Poor Things' after beating Lily Gladstone and other candidates in the ceremony held on March 10. Seven years after his feat with 'La La Land', the star adds his second Academy Award statuette to his prolific portfolio of achievements.

Stone, 35 years old, thus establishes herself as the undisputed winner of the category this season. Previously, she had claimed glory at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAs.

Who were the nominees for best actress at the 2024 Oscars?

The best actress category It was the penultimate to be announced at the live Oscar 2024 ceremony, which demonstrates the great expectation that there was around it. It was no wonder, since the conflict was strong between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, the big favorites. However, not everything was said, as Sandra Hüller, Annette Bening and Carey Mulligan were also among the nominees.

Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Lily Gladstone for 'The Moon Killers'

Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan for 'Master'

Annete Bening for 'Nyad'.

What did Emma Stone say after winning the 2024 Oscar for best actress?

On the verge of tears, very nervous and struggling with a damage to her dress, Emma Stone She went on stage to collect her award for best actress while the audience applauded her, including the other nominees in the category. When accepting the statuette, the 'Poor Things' star stated that she shared the award with Lily Gladstone, whom she said she loved very much, and she also highlighted Sandra, Carey and Annete. Lily, for her part, applauded him from her seat with a smile on her face and a look of pride.

As a curious fact, both performers got closer this awards season and now boast a strong and genuine friendship.

Later, the producer of 'Poor Creatures' also revealed to the audience that she had panicked one night, but director Yorgos Lanthimos conveyed serenity to her. At that moment, she expanded on the 2024 Oscars, she understood that it was not only about herself, but also about the entire team behind this feature film, which she could not beat 'Oppenheimer' as best film.

Emma Stone dedicates her Oscar victory to the entire 'Poor Things' team

“It's all about a team that came together to make something more wonderful than the sum of its parts. And that's the best thing about making movies. I'm honored to share the award with everyone on the film (…). Thank you, Yorgos, for giving me the gift of a life with Bella Baxter,” he continued, while the camera focused on his excited colleagues on the project, including Mark Ruffalo.

Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: TNT

Finally, Emma Stone dedicated gratitude to her family, including her husband, to whom she said “I love you,” and her little daughter, who will be turning 3 on March 13. “It changed our life in color. I love you more than the entire sky,” she added. Finally, she closed with a flourish, joking with those present from the Oscar 2024 and asking them not to look at her ruined dress.