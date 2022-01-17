spiderman no way home managed to reunite Tom Holland alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective versions of the arachnid superhero, thanks to the multiverse unleashed by Doctor Strange’s spell. The leaks around the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures film before its premiere caused the aforementioned actors to deny various rumors for a long time.

Spiderman: no way home has been a huge nostalgia hit for fans of Spider-Man. Photo: Composition/Marvel/Sony

Holland is famous for revealing various spoilers of the projects in which he participates; Even so, he declared a few weeks ago that he felt bad for repeatedly lying to his fans.

However, he was not the only one, Garfield also used his histrionic skills to try to mislead everyone, including his own. Emma Stone. In a recent conversation with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the artist revealed that he cheated on his former co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man and recounted his reaction when she found out.

“Emma kept texting me and was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know,’ I couldn’t even tell him, it was funny. And then she saw it and said, ‘You’re an idiot,'” he said with a laugh.

Before No way home hit the big screen, some footage from the set showed Garfield in his Spider-Man suit; however, he replied that it was Photoshop. Weeks later, the premiere of the aforementioned tape confirmed the Spider-Verse.

In that sense, the Golden Globe winner for Tick Tick…Boom! He confessed to The Wrap how was the experience of having to keep the secret of his participation. “It was quite stressful, but also strangely enjoyable,” he said.

“It was like this Werewolf game that I played with journalists and with people guessing, and it was a lot of fun,” he added.