Emma Stone she was recently spotted on the set of her next movie”And” to New Orleans. In the photos circulating on the net, the actress is portrayed on a stretcher, with paramedics providing her with assistance and transporting her to a helicopter with the inscription “Air Med“. There Stone she is covered by a yellow sheet, while the operators who help her wear green overalls. Not many details are currently known about the film, which was first announced to the public in September.

Emma Stone is part of the cast along with Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chauin addition to the boyfriend of Taylor Swiftthe actor Joe Alwyn. The latter and the Stone will collaborate with again Yorgos Lanthimosdirector and writer of “La Favorita”.

“We are very happy to be working with again Joe Alwyn after the wonderful and exciting journey we have traveled together working on the development of “The Favourite“. We are delighted to have him join the incredible cast assembled by Lanthimos for this project, he’s a really brilliant actor,” they said Matthew Greenfield And David Greenbaumpresidents of Searchlight Pictures. The plot of the film and its release date are currently unknown, the only detail known to date is the cast.