It was the second, but the emotion was perhaps even greater. Emma Stone won the statuette for best leading actress in “Poor Creatures! (Poor Things)”. “My dress broke!” she said as she went on stage, before reiterating it into the microphone with her voice cracking with emotion. Blame? About Ryan Gosling and his performance of “I'm Just Ken,” which she also saw her sing. The actress, already winner of the same award in 2017 for “La La Land”, in which she appeared with Gosling, wanted to thank the women on stage who awarded her, including Jennifer Lawrence, and those competing in her category , as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos and all the cast members.

emma stone I love you I worship you you can trample on me I thank you and only and only you could win this Oscar#oscars2024 #oscars pic.twitter.com/2dqoA7aaGw — socy in mental fatigue was • ☽ (@takemetothemo0n) March 11, 2024

“Guys, this is really overwhelming. I also lost my voice but it doesn't matter. To the women on this stage, you are incredible. The women who competed in this category were incredible: Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I want to share this award with you. I am incredibly impressed and it was an honor to do all this together. I hope we continue to do even more together.” Then a sigh: “I don't know what I'm saying but it's okay.”

Stone then quickly concluded her awards speech, thanking director Lanthimos for giving her the role of Bella Baxter which she defined as “the one of a lifetime”, her family and her husband Dave McCary: “As you may have noticed I almost had a crisis of panic. Which happens to me quite often. At a certain point you have to say: get out of your head, look at yourself from the outside. On set we were a team, we were more than the sum of the parts, and this is the best thing when making a film because we were all together. I am honored to share this award with all the members of the crew and the cast. I thank the director Yorgos Lanthimos for giving me the role of her life with the character of Bella Baxter. I have to close, I know. But I want to thank my family, mom, my brother, my husband Dave. I love you, I adore you, in three days we will finally be free. Thanks again and avoid looking at my back and my destroyed dress.”



#Emma #Stone #moved #accept #Oscar #actress #dress #unstitched