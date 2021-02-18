Disney has presented the first official images of its film Cruella, a character from the 101 Dalmatians franchise and that this time he will tell his story alone.

The project, which was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2019, was confirmed by Emma Stone, who further revealed that it would be Cruella de Vil.

Cruella Trailer

What is Cruella about?

In the event, Disney presented a clip that explained part of the plot of the film, which will be set in the 1970s and will inspire London. Now, along with the release of the trailer, details of the story have been released.

In the movie we will meet a Cruella de Vil as a young con artist and aspiring fashion designer. She befriends two thieves: her allies Jasper and Horacio.

Emma Stone will play one of Disney’s classic villains. Photo: Disney

The woman will also meet the icon of glamor, the Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who takes her to explore her darker side and will give her the necessary tools to become the sinister Cruella.

Actors participating in Cruella

Apart from Thompson and Stone, fiction has in its ranks Joel fry Y Paul walter hauser as Jasper and Horacio, henchmen of the protagonist. Mark Strong, who can also be seen in the trailer, will play a character yet to be described, but who has been identified as Boris.

Cruella release date

Cruella has her release date for next May 28, 2021 . At the moment, it is unknown if it will be exclusive to the Disney + platform or will have a simultaneous screening in select cinemas due to the health crisis.