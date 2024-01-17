Emma Stone continues to captivate audiences and film critics with her artistic work. Likewise, one of her latest characters has been the most talked about for the level of expression and realism that the interpreter has been able to convey, which led her to be awarded a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Awards, both in the category for best actress. However, Stone's performance has been questioned by some scenes in the film. 'Poor Things'. Faced with this wave of comments, the star defended his performance and her character in the film.

What did Emma Stone say about her character in 'Poor Things'?

In an interview for the BBC, Emma Stone responded about the intimate scenes that his character has in the movie 'Poor Things'. The actress said that at the beginning the production hesitated to place everything in these parts of the film and even took Stone's opinion into account. However, for Emma, ​​omitting these scenes would be disrespecting her character, as described in the 1992 novel.

“A lot of this was about being true to Bella's experience. One of the things we had talked about very early on that I thought was extremely important was that Bella is completely free and unashamed about her body. I'm not “I'm a person who just wants to be naked all the time, but I'm someone who wants to honor the character as fully as possible. That's part of her journey, so who am I to say it should be embarrassing?” she said.

What is the plot of 'Poor Things'?

The story centers on Dr. Godwin, who revives the lovely Bella Baxter to be his apprentice. However, she escapes with a lawyer, longing to explore the world in search of equality and freedom. Baxter is a deceased woman reanimated with the brain of an unborn child. Sex plays an important role in the film as a way for Bella to learn to understand her body and how others lust after it.

When does 'Poor Things' premiere in Peru?

The film 'Poor Things' will premiere in Peruvian movie theaters on Thursday, January 25. The price of tickets will vary depending on the cinema chain chosen, such as Cinépolis, Cineplanet or UVK, which are already advertising the film on their websites. 'Poor Things' is directed by acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, who has received three Oscar nominations for 'The Lobster' and 'The Favorite', in 2017 and 2019, respectively.