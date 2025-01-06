Emma Stone has surprised in the Golden Globes 2025 when showing for the first time in public his new haircut very, very short. In this way, the actress puts an end to months and months of rumors that speculated that she could have shaved hair to zero during the preparation of his next film, a new collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos.

In an interview for Dazed published in January, Stone was forceful when he assured: “I will do anything with Yorgos.” At that time, I was immersed in the promotion of poor creatures, his second feature film with Yorgos Lanthimos after The favorite in 2018 (he had also participated in the short Bleat) and the film that would earn him his second Oscar after La La Land.

The star has found his great professional ally in the Greek filmmaker, forming with him one of those artistic and prolific duos that never tires of working as a team as Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Wes Anderson and Bill Murray either Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan.

After winning his second golden statuette, Stone hardly had time to rest before presenting his third collaboration with the director at the Cannes Film Festival, also released in 2024. Kinds of Kindness, and now she is focused on a new project, Bugonia, for which he would have undergone a makeover.

Since the actress was caught wearing a hat covering her head in August, her followers have speculated that she had to shave her hair due to the demands of the script. She has neither confirmed nor denied the news, but there are indications that would confirm the rumor. Besides, I would do anything with Yorgos.

Emma Stone shaves her head for her next movie

In June 2024, the specialized media reported the news about the next collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos in Bugonia, a film that will be released on November 7, 2025 and where they would also reunite with Jesse Plemons after Kinds of Kindness.

It is also the remake of a South Korean film, Save planet Earth (2003), in which two men obsessed with conspiracy theories kidnap the powerful CEO of a large company, convinced that she is an alien who intends to destroy the planet.

In the original film, the kidnapped boss was a man whose captors ended up shaving his head, so in Lanthimos’ version, where Stone steps into the shoes of the CEO, the character could suffer the same fate.

After the actress’s last public appearances, her fans are sure that she has already shaved her hair. The images in which Stone wears a hat and that set off all the alarms in August have now resurfaced with more force.

On the other hand, the interpreter attended the New York Film Festival last fall as a producer of A Real Pain, the drama written, directed and starring Jesse Eisenberg next to Kieran Culkin in which two cousins ​​travel to Polinia to honor their grandmother.

During her speech at the festival, Stone wore her characteristic red hair, but everything indicates that it could be a wig. In the following video, The actress appears to show the wig to Jazz Charton, wife of Kieran Culkin, protagonist of the film, which has led many followers to assure that it is not her hair.

In the absence of solving the mystery around Stone’s hair, we are looking forward to seeing her once again alongside Lanthimos in a new production. It is not in vain that the director has given him some of his most acclaimed projects and this new collaboration promises not to be left behind.

