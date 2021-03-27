Emma Stone, who has been in charge of keeping her pregnancy low profile, the result of her relationship with comedian actor Dave McCary, became a mother to her first baby, as stated by TMZ.

The pregnancy rumors came to light in September last year, when media such as The Sun or Daily Mail shared the first images of the Oscar winner wearing a pregnant belly, which over time was growing.

“Sources tell TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress gave birth on Saturday, March 13, in Los Angeles.. It is not yet known if they had a boy or a girl, but we assume that Emma and director Dave McCary are delighted in any way, “wrote the famous portal.

The couple met when she was hosting SNL 2016 and he was directing a recorded sketch for the episode. The actors announced their engagement on December 4, 2019 with a photo where the 32-year-old was seen showing off her ring.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary would have secretly married

Emma Stone and Dave McCary they have kept their relationship as secret as possible. However, People claimed that the famous couple got married at the end of September 2020, after being seen wearing what would be their wedding rings, while walking together in Los Angeles.

According to Page six, the ceremony was delayed longer than it should be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

