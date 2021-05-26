There is a new Cruella de Vil in town and she is Emma Stone (Arizona, 1988). Set in 1970s punk London, the Disney film stars Emma Thompson as the villainous Baroness Von Hellman, head of a swanky fashion house. Stone is a young designer who is obsessed with Dalmatian skins.

– As a child you were a fan of ‘101 Dalmatians?

–I loved the movie, especially that the dogs looked like their owners. I found it very funny.

“Were you surprised at how dark Disney allowed this movie to be?”

-Yes. Director Craig Gillespie has done what he wanted to do. This is definitely a very dark version for a Disney movie.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Cruella’.



“The Baroness is a great villain for Cruella.”

“Emma Thompson is fabulous.” He has one of my favorite moments, when he throws a napkin and a fork out the window. It made me laugh when we shot it and every time I see that scene I burst out laughing. And I love the structure of her clothes, with a Marie Antoinette silhouette.

– What was the funniest costume that you had to wear?

-The most ridiculous was with the one I appear on the garbage truck, because it had a 12-meter tail. It is not a suit that can be remotely worn in real life. Also the skirt with which I cover the car was epic.

– Were none of those moments digitized?

–Everything is real. Dogs are the only part of the movie where CGI was used.

–Among the two characters you play, Stella and Cruella, what has been a greater challenge?

-It’s interesting, because I felt a kind of rejection towards Stella that manifests itself at the beginning of the film. Stella is sweet, but she’s not fully developed as a character and I find Cruella’s personality more tempting from an artist’s point of view. She crosses some lines that I would dare to cross. I prefer Cruella because I am interested in the dark side of a female character.

Criticism ‘Cruella’:

– Did you enjoy playing it?

-It was fun. With many roles you have to start, if you are very nervous like me, containing your personality. But when you have a role like Cruella you can go overboard and enjoy yourself.

“Do you think Cruella chose to be evil?”

“I think I would never play a character who really thought she was bad and was aware of it.” She doesn’t know it, and the only way to create it was by showing its ambiguity. Do you think really bad people go around the world thinking they are bad? I do not believe it. They think that what they do is the right thing to do.

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’.

– Was it difficult to represent the accent, the emotional scenes and the attitude of Cruella, a punk star of the 70s?

-Depends. Accents are definitely tricky and always give me a little headache. Every time a character goes on an emotional journey with a key scene that is incredibly moving and moves the story forward, it creates heartbreak because you only have one day to shoot it. That is the difference between theater and cinema; No matter how tired you are, or how you feel that day, you don’t get a second chance, so I always get a bad night’s sleep before shooting an important scene.

-How do you get off your nerves? Do you have some kind of ritual?

-Not. The nerves disappear as soon as you start rolling. The more present you are as an actor, the less nervous you have, that’s why I wanted to be an actress. I am very anxious by nature and the more present I am is improvising or doing comedy or theater, because you don’t have time to think about all the other things that worry you.

“Did you hesitate when you were offered to play Cruella?”

-I thought he was a great character, but it was not as simple as receiving a call to play Cruella. It was six years ago, long before the movie was shot, when we had the idea, since Disney has all these characters and in a brainstorm we came up with bringing it to life. But it has been a four-year process with different writers.

– In your opinion, does the character have weak points?

“She’s human, so of course she has weaknesses.” I’d say it’s a movie about how your strength fights your weakness. What she considers weak from the beginning, her volatility, her temper, becomes her strength through her creativity and ingenuity.