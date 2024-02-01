“Bella is the love of my life,” is how Emma Stone has described the character who would give her her second Oscar. With credits as producer of Poor Creatures, the actress met again with the director of The FavoriteYorgos Lanthimos, and achieved a film nominated for 11 Academy Awards including best film, best direction and best adapted screenplay.

The film is not for family audiences, it is based on the book by Alasdair Gray. Stone in an interview sent by Disney Studios She maintains that while reading the script she discovered that the character “was very similar to her.” The director and his protagonist spoke about the reasons why the book released in 1992 was not adapted to film sooner. “A story about a woman's freedom in all aspects of societyof humanity was not something that people were very interested in,” Lanthimos points out about Bella.

However, right now, beyond the speech of the film, it is a trending topic for some scenes. “People thought it was too much, in relation to sexual freedom. People didn't know how to respond to the concept of the story, that of a grown woman with the brain of a child. “We have come a long way and maybe people can see certain things differently.”

Premiere. With Cate Blanchett at a special screening in London. Photo: diffusion

Before the nomination Oscar The Favorite —with Olivia Colman, who won the statuette and later starred in 'The Crown'—, the director had tried to make Poor Creatures into a film, but “he had not made any big-budget film in the English language that had been commercially successful.”

For Stone, the Greek filmmaker is the only person who could make this film. “We adapted the story from Bella Baxter's point of view, which I think is something extraordinary because the book is not like that.” The actress saw the film process as an opportunity to showcase a unique character. “Being a woman who was never submissive or fragile excited me very much. She wasn't raised by a society that puts typical limits on women, so she can explore the world without restrictions. She has no prejudices, she is not ashamed of anything, even when it comes to her sexuality. Although she is mentally young, she is the most evolved version of a woman that I had to play. “I miss Bella so much and sometimes I try to think what she would have done in my place.”

At the end of 2023, when asked if it was the riskiest performance he had ever done, he rejected that term. “I prefer to say that he is the happiest character I have ever played. Maybe the things I found difficult to create were actually because of the way I let go of my own life experiences.” To Disney she added: “The audience is seeing the evolution of her as she becomes socialist and she wants to be a doctor and help people. She realizes that the world can be a brutal place.” The versatile actress, also producer of the blockbuster Cruella, has already won the Golden Globe and is a favorite for the Oscar.

