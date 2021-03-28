Emma Stone and Dave McCary are making these complex global pandemic months memorable as some of the most memorable events of their life together are unfolding. While in September 2020 they got married, on March 13 they welcomed their first child together into the world, according to the exclusive TMZ magazine. The actress and the comedian form one of the most secretive couples on the American art scene. In fact, they have carried the pregnancy in the strictest privacy. So much so that it was only at the beginning of January that the possibility that the actress was in a state of good hope was uncovered thanks to a photograph published in a British medium in which she was seen in an advanced state of pregnancy.

Regarding the birth, hardly any information has transpired. It is not known if it is a boy or a girl or the baby’s name, although it seems that both the mother and the newborn are fine. However, they manage their private life naturally even though they have managed that, in general, it does not transcend their day-to-day life and they have no problem announcing some of their personal events on their social networks (in his, since she does not have none). In fact, it was McCary who in December 2019 announced the couple’s engagement with a photo of the two very smiling in which she shows an elegant ring.

They met in 2016 when the interpreter went to the program in which he works, ‘Saturday Night Live’, soon they began their relationship that they have always taken away from the media spotlight despite the popularity of both. When they are seen, it is usually doing daily activities like any couple, walking around New York, going out to dinner or going to basketball games.

Before her relationship with the American comedian, the one that the actress had with Andrew Garfield, also an actor, known for his portrayal of Spiderman, transcended. A romance that lasted five years, until their breakup was confirmed in 2015. The young woman, whose real name is Emily Jean Stone, rose to fame precisely because she was Spiderman’s girlfriend in fiction. Then came glittering hits like ‘La La Land’, where she played the leading role for which she won an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for best actress, becoming one of the most sought-after performers.

Her name change turns out to be a curious story that she told herself on a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s show. It seems that in her adolescence she was a great follower of the Spice Girls band, an admiration that led her to change her name to that of one of its members, Emma, ​​who, in addition, was the most phonetically similar to her original Emily.