Emma Roberts He touched social networks by introducing for the first time his first-born son, who was born on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in the city of Los Angeles.

Unlike many celebrities, who are suspicious of the identity of their babies, actress’ niece Julia Roberts did the opposite.

The famous Hollywood interpreter shared with her followers a tender photograph where she appeared holding the little one in her arms Rhodes, conceived with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

“Thank you 2020 for doing one thing well. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund”Emma Roberts wrote on her Instagram account.

Emma Roberts introduced her baby Rhodes with a cute post. Photo: Emma Roberts / Instagram

Celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Lautner, Milla Jovovich, Vanessa Hudgens, Hilary Duff, Eiza González and Lea Michele reacted to the publication and congratulated the actress on this new stage in her life.

Emma Roberts froze her eggs

During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Emma Roberts revealed that she froze her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis. The actress was afraid that she could not get pregnant.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and then have to cancel meetings.

I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t investigate it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic, ”she commented.

“In my late 20s, I had the feeling that I needed to change to a doctor. The best decision. He did tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, it was confirmed that she was not being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. They told me, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or investigate other options,’ “he added.

