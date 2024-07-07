Emma Roberts is currently on a promotional spree. After the box office failure of the last film she starred in, Madame Web (Roberts has blamed the Internet for making memes out of its plot), the actress is presenting a new film these days. It is Infiltrated in NASA, a romantic comedy with echoes of Legally Blonde which premiered this weekend on Prime Video, following the trend of the resurgence of this genre.

Emma Roberts, granddaughter of the renowned coach Betty Lou Bredemus, first appeared on the big screen when she was 10 years old, in Blow Up, alongside Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp. She then played several children’s roles and achieved global fame for her work in the series Scream Queens and in American Horror Story, where she appears in all six seasons. However, she was not included in the famous cover of New York Magazine who a couple of years ago sparked the conversation about nepotism babies. “Should I be offended?” she laughs in her interview, “It was a low blow to put all the children of celebrities on the cover of a magazine about baby bodies. The conversation about nepotism babies nepobabies It could have been a more interesting article, intelligently written in Vanity Fair, with nuances, but instead, it was a kind of viral hatred towards people.”

To promote her film, the actress wore a metallic miniskirt and corset outfit by Versace and sandals by Gianvito Rossi. Gotham (GC Images)

Fame provokes mixed feelings in him, he also confesses in the piece Flaunt: “I never want to feel like I’m in a glass castle, but sometimes when you leave your house there’s a feeling of paranoia: ‘Is someone taking pictures of me? Is someone recording a video of me?’ If they are, it sucks; but if they’re not, and I think they are, it sucks too. It’s a situation where you always lose,” explains the actress and also producer of Infiltrated in NASA. He enjoys this second role very much and has his own production company (Belletrist, like his viral reading club from which he takes novels to adapt to the screen). In this field he is already preparing a new work, the adaptation of the book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous Now alongside Kim Kardashian, who she became friends with after her cameo in American Horror Story.

Emma Roberts with two of her co-stars from ‘Infiltrated at NASA’ Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu. Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Roberts is not the first nepotism baby to speak out against the label (without fully acknowledging her privilege). Following the publication of the cover of New York Magazineother children of celebrities gave their opinion on the subject. Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, told the magazine in an interview She She is fed up with the assumption that she got where she is because of her parents’ help: “I can say unequivocally that nothing is going to get you a role except being right for that role. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who cast you.” Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter Lola, added at the time: “I want to feel like I deserve things and that they haven’t been handed to me. Of course there is undoubtedly privilege in my life, it would be stupid not to acknowledge that. The babies of nepotism are usually a horrible thing, but my mother and father worked hard to make me much smarter than all that.”

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti replied to all of them on Instagram: “Yes, I understand the whole ‘I’m here and I’m working hard to make it’ thing, but I would really love to see if you would have endured the first five years of my career. Not just being rejected, because I know you have experience with that and you can probably tell me your sad story about it (although in the end you can always go cry on your dad’s couch in the Malibu villa). But not being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a test/casting and seeing a guy walk past you? nepobaby, from the warm seat of her Mercedes with her driver and her friend/assistant/agent looking after her mental health? You have no fucking idea how hard you have to fight to get people to respect you. It takes years. What you get for free on day one,” the model explained.