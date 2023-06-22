Emma Brown she told herself in a long interview given to Vanity Fair. Many topics covered including the family, the relationship with the father and love. Starting with her father, who passed away last year, Emma considers him a crucial figure in her life that she follows as a role model.

“I have my father as a model who raised me with his example of justice and generosity. He was a nurse and when he came home he gave injections and medications to the whole neighborhood, often for those who could not afford them” – he said.

The two had a beautiful bond: “I had a beautiful bond with mine. He was not only a father to me, but also a son, a friend, a companion in adventures. Some nights we’d go out and come back tipsy, with my mother waiting for us at the door. When my friends came to dinner and at the end of the evening they would sneak out to smoke, my father would look at them and say: guys, you can make a joint here too. Mom says I’m the one who looks the most like him.”

Unfortunately a bad illness took him away and Emma couldn’t even give him a last goodbye. “When I saw my brother’s number I immediately understood, on the other side I could hear my mother’s screams, it was terrible. And I wasn’t there. I have no regrets. In fact, I think it’s a gift from her. He felt that he would die and I am convinced that he wanted to spare me from his death, so that I would remember him alive and happy in the call the night before ”.

Then the theme of love was addressed with the singer who professed to be single but not alone. “I don’t pose the problem. My purpose in life is to fulfill myself, not to find a partner. Sure, I’m made of flesh and there are nights when I’d like to find someone at home waiting for me, trivially even in bed, but this feeling never leads me to think that anyone would be fine. I am single, but not alone, I have many families” – his confession.

Finding a man is not easy. “I have the family of origin and we are very close, but after so many years I also consider my professional family, because the ties that are created by working together are very strong and I am a person who is faithful to my affections. With the move to Rome I then built a group of intimate friendships, four people, who are my refuge and on whom I know I can always count. By character I can be without a partner, but not without a community of affections. Then finding a man is not easy ”.

