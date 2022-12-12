Emma Marrone remembers her father who died of leukemia: “I drag myself, I no longer feel anything”

“Nothing is the same as before without you”. Emma Marrone returns to remember her father Rosario, who died three months ago due to leukemia. “Before going on stage and immediately after, as soon as I got off that stage, I called you. ‘Chicca mia, daddy’s love, how did she go? Everything is fine?’. Now I call you but you don’t answer me. But I go up on that stage anyway, but it’s not the same anymore ”, wrote the Salento singer in a story on Instagram, after returning to the stage on the occasion of Elisa’s concert at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan. Together, the two friends sang “L’anima vola”, in a rearranged version.

“I drag myself through things, my legs are tired like my soul, everything is shaking, even my voice is shaking because I would like to scream your name that goes down my throat together with my tears. You were my anchor and my safe harbor. The right measure of all things. You were just dad and I was his dad’s daughter. What a struggle to be me without you ”, continues the message of the 38-year-old pop star. “The ship is now only in my hands. But I remember perfectly the compass rose you had tattooed on your arm. I know where north points. And if the engine doesn’t start I have strong arms to row. We were two of two as in Andrea De Carlo’s novel. Now I don’t know what the f**k I am dad. The truth is this. I sing by instinct. To survive. I sing only for you. Because now I don’t feel anything anymore. No dad. I only hear you.” In recent days, the singer has also dedicated “Sbagliata ascendente leone”, the autobiographical docu-film released on Amazon Prime, to her father.